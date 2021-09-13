WhatsApp Voice Transcription Feature Coming Soon: Here's How It Works News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like WhatsApp is not going to cease launching new features. The latest feature from the company appears to be a new voice transcription capability. With this feature, it looks like users will be able to transcribe voice recordings in just a click. As of now, it is claimed that this feature is on cards for iOS users alone.

As per a report by the WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is gearing up to launch the voice transcription feature for iOS users initially. As of now, there is no word regarding when this new feature will be rolled out to users. Also, it remains to be seen if Android users will get this feature.

WhatsApp Voice Transcription Feature

Furthermore, the blog details how this feature works. Going by the same, it has been revealed that there will be a dedicated section for transcription where users can just dump their voice recordings. It will show the transcription of these voice messages.

As per the report, there were possibilities of a feature that will transcribe users' voice messages a few months back. It was tipped that the transcription will be possible via a third-party app. Back then, it was speculated that we need a third-party app as WhatsApp misses out on support of this transcription feature. Now, things have changed as the company is tipped to be working on such a capability that will let users transcribe voice messages.

For those who are unaware, there are reports that the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is considering options to integrate a third-party app to enable voice transcription. It suggests that the app wants to develop its own transcription capability. For this to work seamlessly, users need to provide permission so that the app can transcribe messages.

Notably, it is hinted that the transcribed voice messages will be stored locally within the WhatsApp database. This way, a transcribed message can be accessed whenever they need.

The report notes that this feature is under development for now and it is expected to be rolled out in the coming months to the iOS beta version. The rollout of the voice transcription feature to the stable version of the app might happen in the future. We can also expect an Android version of the feature later.

Best Mobiles in India