How To Record WhatsApp Video Calls On Android And iOS

Undoubtedly, WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. In addition to messaging, the app is also popular for making voice and video calls since the launch of these features. Eventually, it has become a one-stop solution for all your requirements. While WhatsApp lets you to make voice and video calls, it does not provide an option to record these calls.

If you want to try out an option to record WhatsApp video calls, then you can do it via some workarounds or third-party apps. These will let you keep recorded copies of your WhatsApp calls as there is no official way to record the same from the app. However, there is a simpler way to record WhatsApp video calls and here we show you the steps to do the same.

How To Record WhatsApp Video Calls On Android

Only select smartphones let you record video calls using the process shown below. Follow the steps below to record WhatsApp video calls on your Android smartphone. If your smartphone does not support inbuilt screen recording, then you should download a third-party app to record WhatsApp video calls.

There are many screen recording apps and you should download one of them. You can try the DU Recorder application and launch it. Now, grant the required permissions to this app. The pop-up screen will show you the screen recording option. Choose this option and start recording WhatsApp video calls on your smartphone.

How To Record WhatsApp Video Calls On iOS

To record WhatsApp video calls on iOS, follow the steps detailed here. Do keep in mind that there is no need of any third-party apps to do this on iOS.

Firstly, you need to initiate the WhatsApp video call and then swipe up from the bottom to access the Control Center. Now, you will get the option to record the screen and you need to click on it. Once you click on the icon that will start recording the screen, you need to turn on the microphone option. That's it! The WhatsApp video call will be recorded on your iPhone as well. Notably, all iPhones arrive with the screen recording option, thereby facilitating you to record WhatsApp video calls.

