WhatsApp will soon let you watch videos directly from notifications

WhatsApp is constantly rolling out many new features across multiple platforms in order to make it useful and better. Recently, the company rolled out features that let you take a look at the messages and preview images from the notifications. Now, it looks like it also prepping on an ability to watch videos directly from the notifications.

Notably, it is likely to enhance how you actually interact with the messages from the notifications panel itself. This will bring video messages on par with the text messages and images shared via the app.

Watch videos from notifications

Earlier, you had to open the app and check for the video messages that have been shared on the platform. And, this would change your last seen if you are just checking the new messages. With the new feature that lets you preview the messages, images and videos from the notifications panel, then your last seen will be unaffected.

Though some users may not be bothered by the last seen time, many take it as a privacy factor and is considered important. Notably, the last seen time conveys an unintentional message to the users at the other end. They may consider that you are online and you do not want to respond to the same. This changes even if you came online for a brief time to just check the messages.

Add a contact using QR code

A few days back, WhatsApp was in the headlines for a different feature. It was said that the app will let you add users using a shareable QR code that is unique to each user. On scanning the QR code, the app will fill the contact information automatically. WhatsApp will also let users revoke the code in case the user wants to restrict the usage.

As of now, this feature is under testing in the iOS version of the app and we can expect it to be rolled out to the Android version as well in the coming days.