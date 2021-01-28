WhatsApp Web Just Got More Private With Face ID And Fingerprint Authentication News oi-Vivek

WhatsApp web allows user to access all their chats and contacts with ease on a desktop or a laptop. Up until now, WhatsApp web was not as secure. WhatsApp web just got a major security overhaul, making it much more secure and safer to use.

How To Access WhatsApp Web?

To access WhatsApp Web from your laptop or PC, go to web.whatsapp.com, and scan the code from the WhatsApp web option on your smartphone (works on both Android and iOS devices). After this point, you can access WhatsApp chats on your computer.

How To Enable Biometric Authentication On WhatsApp Web?

On Android smartphones, tap on the link a device option, and follow the on-screen instructions to enable biometric authentication for your WhatsApp web.

Similarly, on iOS devices running on iOS 14 or newer version, you can either select Touch ID or Face ID (depending on the iPhone model). Open the WhatsApp Web option and click on the link to a device, then click ok. Then select the checkbox that says keep me signed in on the QR code screen to stay logged in to WhatsApp web on that specific device.

WhatsApp also confirms that it will neither collect nor store the biometric data, and all that information will still be accessed and managed by the device's operating system.

Why This Is An Important Feature?

Before this update, anyone could log in to WhatsApp web without requiring any sort of authentication. With this update, WhatsApp ensures that only the owner of that smartphone can access WhatsApp Web on a computer, that too with the biometric authentication.

This feature is currently being rolled out and will be available for every WhatsApp users (on supported devices in the next few days). As mentioned, it works well on both Android and iOS devices with the latest operating system.

Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices.



WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data.



Chats for your 👀 onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 28, 2021

Best Mobiles in India