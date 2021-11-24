WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Create Your Own Stickers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, introduced the ability to add sticker packs and send to contacts. Though there are third-party apps that let users create stickers, the platform missed the ability to let users create stickers. Now, it looks like WhatsApp is all set to bring this feature that will let users create their own stickers.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing the notable tipster Mukul Sharma, the feature was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp. Given that it is under testing, we can expect this feature to be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. Let's check out more details about this feature from here.

WhatsApp Lets You Create Stickers

In addition to this, the report also shared a screenshot of the feature that clearly shows the "create" and "+" text and icon respectively. As per the speculations, this feature will let users upload a picture that they want to use for the sticker and create the sticker. There might be some customised tools that will make it possible to edit stickers and make the same funny.

Currently, WhatsApp lets you add third-party stickers from other apps. This will make the chats more expressive. Already, the feature is available on the beta version and it could make its way to the final variant. The new create icon should be placed in the sticker section with the available sticker.

Reaction Notifications On WhatsApp

Recently, WhatsApp hit the headlines as it introduced the Reaction Notifications feature. This is something similar to the message reactions that we get on Facebook Messenger and Instagram. When someone reacts to any of our messages, we will get a notification. Given that the feature is on cards for WhatsApp, we get to know that the instant messaging platform is working on a feature that will let users react to messages.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the Reaction Notifications feature for Android users which was spotted in the latest 2.21.24.8 beta version. Previously, a report claimed that WhatsApp will also bring the same feature for iOS users as well.

The 'Reaction Notifications' feature on WhatsApp is for users who want to get notified when they get a reaction to any texts. If you don't want to get notified, you can turn off the 'Reaction Notifications'. The WABetaInfo report also shared a screenshot that reveals users can set ''Reaction Notifications'' for group chats as well.

As of now, there is no word on when the feature will be rolled out officially. Also, the 'message reactions' feature is still under development. We will keep updated you if any further info comes to our notice. However, the shared screenshot reveals the new feature can be accessed from the Notification section and there will be two options for 'Reaction Notifications' - one is for individual chat and another is for the group. If you turn on the button, you'll get a notification once one will react to your message, while if you turn off it, you won't get any notification.

