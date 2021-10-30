Just In
- 4 hrs ago Realme Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Realme C11 2021, Realme C25Y, Realme 8s 5G, Narzo 50A, And More
- 10 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Might Go Official At CES 2022: All You Need To Know
- 15 hrs ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Google Pixel 4a Selling With Rs. 6,000 Discount
- 16 hrs ago JioPhone Next Uses Non-Laminated IPS LCD Screen And That's A Good Thing
Don't Miss
- Movies EXCLUSIVE! Special Ops 1.5 Star Aadil Khan Says Acting Is Where He Belongs
- News Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar performed with full state honours at Kanteerava studio in Bengaluru
- Sports Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan to retire from all formats after Namibia match
- Education ISRO Free Online Certification Course On Remote Sensing And GIS Technology, Check Details
- Travel South India - Ten Best Winter Destinations
- Finance Altcoins Pip Bitcoin; Ether Hit A Record High Helped By Huge Shiba Inu Activity
- Lifestyle Diwali 2021: Genelia Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, And Rakul Preet Singh Inspire Us With Their Festive Suits
- Automobiles Honda To Start Battery Sharing Service For Electric Autos In 2022
WhatsApp Won't Support For Multiple Devices Starting Nov 1; Check If Your Phone’s On The List
WhatsApp is one of the most-used messaging apps worldwide. The Facebook-owned messaging app is continuously bringing new features for the best experience. The app has recently announced that it will stop working for some select iOS and Android devices starting November 1.
The instant messaging app is already told in a blog post, to get the best experience use the latest software version of Android or iOS and all other compatible software. If you are using an old device or want to check if your smartphone will support WhatsApp starting November 1, take a look at the below process.
List Of Phones That Won't Support WhatsApp Starting Nov 1
As per the report, WhatsApp won't be working for Android phones running 4.0.4 or older versions. On the other hand, iPhones running iOS 9 OS or older versions won't be able to access WhatsApp starting Nov 1 (tomorrow). Besides, phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 and older versions are also on the list.
How To Check If Your Phone Will Support WhatsApp Or Not
Step 1: Open "Settings" on your phone.
Step 2: Now, head over to the ''About Phone'' option.
Step 3: Now it will show which software version is running on your device.
Moreover, if your phone is getting the latest update, then update it or else go for a new phone with the latest OS support. Before that, you need to take a backup of your chats. Here's how to do it.
WhatsApp Chat Backup: How To Backup Chats On Android Devices
WhatsApp chat backup processes for both the Android and iOS devices are different. You can head over to our previous story to know how to backup WhatsApp chats on iPhones. Here's we are listing the process of WhatsApp chat backup for Android devices.
Step 1: First, you will have to go to WhatsApp on your Android phone, then click on the three-dotted menu on the top-right corner.
Step 2: Now, tap on the 'Settings' option and 'Chat'.
Step 3: Then scroll down and you can see the 'Chat backup' option.
Step 4: Now, click on that and the 'Back Up' option.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999