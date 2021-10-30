ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Won't Support For Multiple Devices Starting Nov 1; Check If Your Phone’s On The List

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is one of the most-used messaging apps worldwide. The Facebook-owned messaging app is continuously bringing new features for the best experience. The app has recently announced that it will stop working for some select iOS and Android devices starting November 1.

     
    WhatsApp Won't Support For Multiple Devices Starting November 1

    The instant messaging app is already told in a blog post, to get the best experience use the latest software version of Android or iOS and all other compatible software. If you are using an old device or want to check if your smartphone will support WhatsApp starting November 1, take a look at the below process.

    List Of Phones That Won't Support WhatsApp Starting Nov 1

    As per the report, WhatsApp won't be working for Android phones running 4.0.4 or older versions. On the other hand, iPhones running iOS 9 OS or older versions won't be able to access WhatsApp starting Nov 1 (tomorrow). Besides, phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 and older versions are also on the list.

    How To Check If Your Phone Will Support WhatsApp Or Not

    Step 1: Open "Settings" on your phone.

    Step 2: Now, head over to the ''About Phone'' option.

    Step 3: Now it will show which software version is running on your device.

    Moreover, if your phone is getting the latest update, then update it or else go for a new phone with the latest OS support. Before that, you need to take a backup of your chats. Here's how to do it.

    WhatsApp Chat Backup: How To Backup Chats On Android Devices

    WhatsApp chat backup processes for both the Android and iOS devices are different. You can head over to our previous story to know how to backup WhatsApp chats on iPhones. Here's we are listing the process of WhatsApp chat backup for Android devices.

     

    Step 1: First, you will have to go to WhatsApp on your Android phone, then click on the three-dotted menu on the top-right corner.

    Step 2: Now, tap on the 'Settings' option and 'Chat'.

    Step 3: Then scroll down and you can see the 'Chat backup' option.

    Step 4: Now, click on that and the 'Back Up' option.

    Sunday, October 31, 2021, 8:05 [IST]
