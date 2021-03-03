WhatsApp Working On Disappearing Images: How Will It Work? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp was caught in a frenzy after the privacy policy update in India. It looks like the popular messaging app is working on a couple of new features, including disappearing images. Previously, WhatsApp rolled out the disappearing messages feature, which is now extending to images. This means you can send self-destruct images on WhatsApp soon.

WhatsApp Disappearing Images Feature

The tip comes from a popular tipster - WABetaInfo, which has shared a couple of screenshots revealing the working of the disappearing images feature. As the name suggests, the images will self-destruct after a pre-set time for both the sender and receiver.

Looking at the screenshots, we can see WhatsApp has added a new toggle next to the text box in the image preview window. Switching on the toggle reads: "This media will disappear, once you leave this chat". In other words, users can send any image and it will disappear once they leave the chat.

Additionally, those who receive the WhatsApp disappearing image will also be alerted of the incoming media. Once they open this image, they can see a notification noting that it would disappear soon. The report further notes that WhatsApp isn't allowing users to export such disappearing images.

WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.

• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp didn't implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet.



Same concept from Instagram Direct. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021

WhatsApp Disappearing Images Feature Has Loopholes

That said, there are a couple of loopholes in the WhatsApp disappearing images feature. For one, receivers can still take a screenshot of the disappearing image on WhatsApp, which can further be circulated on the popular messaging platform. Moreover, the feature doesn't alert the sender about the screenshot either.

In such scenarios, it could feel like WhatsApp is only bringing in these features to create a thin layer of privacy, which is filled with loopholes! Now that the issue is brought to light, it also remains unlikely that WhatsApp could update the feature as people can still take a screenshot of disappearing messages.

WhatsApp has been in the limelight for privacy and security concerns lately. Moreover, a lot of users began switching to other apps like Signal and Telegram. From the looks of it, the WhatsApp disappearing images feature is another attempt at not-loosing users.

Best Mobiles in India