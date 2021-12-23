WhatsAppWorking On Animated Heart Emojis For Android And IOS: Report News oi-Megha Rawat

WhatsApp is apparently aiming to add animation to all of the different colored heart emojis for Android and iOS. This could be an extension to the platform's message reaction feature, which is said to be in the works. A stable update has already empowered the capability to WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

The announcement comes shortly after the Meta-owned instant messaging service was rumored to be experimenting on two new visual indicators for the iOS version's Call and Status page to warn users of end-to-end encryption.

WABetaInfo reports suggest developers are trying to make all heart emojis in the app animated. The Red heart emoji currently has a beat animation on all platforms. The recent update ensures all available colored heart emojis will have the beating animation.

While WABetaInfo posted a snapshot of the heart animation on WhatsApp for iOS, it claims that the functionality will be available on WhatsApp for Android as well. It is currently being developed and will be made available to beta testers in a future update.

It's feasible that the feature is related to the message reactions feature that was previously discovered. WhatsApp users will reportedly be able to utilize certain emojis to respond to specific messages in a chat. A reaction information option is also available to display who has reacted to a message. Individual chat threads and group chat threads are reportedly receiving message reactions.

WhatsApp also added new emoticons for its users on the Windows platform. The developer has brought new emojis to the platform with beta UWP 2.2148.3.7. On Android and iOS smartphones, these emojis were previously available. With the upgrade, users may now create skin-tone combinations or couples emojis on the Facebook-owned platform's Universal Windows Platform app.

The capability was just rolled out to Android users via a beta update. Previously, only Apple iPhone owners could use the feature.

WhatsApp is working on two new visual indicators in Call and Status to warn users about end-to-end encryption. The function was first seen on the iOS version of WhatsApp, and it is uncertain whether it will be made accessible to Android users as well. The purpose is to inform users that their personal call and status are also encrypted end-to-end.

Best Mobiles in India