    Xiaomi Mi Pay officially announced: A threat to Google Pay and Paytm?

    Xiaomi Mi Pay will be integrated into MIUI OS

    At the Xiaomi Redmi Go launch event, the company has officially unveiled the Xiaomi Mi Pay, a UPI based payment app developed for MIUI ecosystem. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi Pay.

    Pay bill, recharge your number with a single click

    The features and functions of the Mi Pay are similar to other UPI payment system. Unlike the other UPI payment apps, say, the Google Pay, the Xiaomi Mi Pay will be deeply integrated into the MIUI operating system.

    Using Mi Pay, one can recharge pre-paid numbers, pay post-paid bills, pay electricity bills, pay water-bill and more. The app will be made available on both Mi Store and Google Play store, where other brand smartphone users can download the app on any Android smartphone. Unlike Samsung Pay, the Mi Pay cannot be used at kiosks and other swiping machines, as the Indian version of the Mi Pay does not support NFC payment.

    Standout features of the Mi Pay

    • Link your already existing UPI account using a single click and verify the account using OTP method
    • Collect, request, and transfer money from other UPI platforms, say Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe
    • Check your bank account balance with a single click
    • Generate unique QR code for faster transactions (works across different UPI apps)
    • Shop on Mi.com and pay using Xioami Mi Pay with a single click

    Mi Pay, A threat to Google Pay and Paytm?

    The Xiaomi Mi Pay will be integrated into the MIUI (the default OS on a majority of the Xiaomi smartphones). Users are more likely to use the Xiaomi Mi Pay, instead of downloading or installing third-party UPI payments apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, especially on entry-level smartphones, which comes with a limited amount of RAM and storage.

    Xiaomi is expected to capture a large portion of the UPI payment market if the company aggressively push the Mi Pay app in the market using different marketing tactics.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
