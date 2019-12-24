YouTube New Update Brings Voice Search For Cast And HDR Support For PS4 Lineup News oi-Karan Sharma youtube voice search, enable youtube voice search, youtube enable voice search, how to enable youtube voice search,

YouTube, the online video-sharing platform has announced a new update which will add features to make its content search easier for the users. This update will bring a new feature which is known as "Who's Watching feature" this can be used while casting YouTube on TV and other compatible devices. Moreover, the platform has also expanded the YouTube TV app support to PS4 lineup along with the HDR support. Here are the details:

YouTube has added a new microphone icon in the mobile app placed next to the Cast button. This feature will allow users to run a voice search within the app while casting videos to the TV. You can select more videos on your Smart TV by using the voice search. This new feature is available on both iOS and Android platform.

"Today we're excited to share new features and updates that we've brought to the YouTube app for TV screens, game consoles and other streaming devices in 2019," reads YouTube blog post.

Besides, the company has also added "Who's Watching" feature which will allow you to switch between different YouTube profiles linked on your device. You will be able to watch what other members in your family are watching. Moreover, if you're casting or opening YouTube on TV app then you will be automatically signed into the last account which was cast on the TV. This will happen at least twice a day.

YouTube has also added a navigation menu with the new update which is placed on the left-hand side of the user interface. From this menu you can access your favorite pages which include music, news, gaming, and more. At the top-left corner above the menu, you will be able to see in which account you're signed in.

Meanwhile, with the update, YouTube has also added support for HDR on gaming consoles like PS4 and the PS4 Pro.

"We're excited to announce that you can now watch YouTube in HDR on PS4 and PS4 Pro, too! This feature will allow you to enjoy your favorite HDR videos with more vivid colors and contrasts," reads YouTube official post.

