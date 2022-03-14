YouTube Vanced Finally Ends Its Run Due To "Legal Issues" News oi-Vivek

YouTube Vanced has been the go-to app, at least for Android smartphone users who wanted to experience ad-free streaming on YouTube for free. Due to "Legal Issues," the YouTube Vanced has been taken down, and you will no longer be able to install YouTube Vanced on new devices.

YouTube Vanced has officially confirmed this on Twitter and has released the following statement. As per the statement, the company does acknowledge the fact that "It is not something the users wanted to hear, but it's something they wanted to do"

There Is A Silver Lining

Although the team will remove the download links in the coming days, Vanced has confirmed that if you have already installed YouTube Vanced on your phone, then the app will continue to work at least for two years. Once the app gets outdated, which is said to happen in two years, the app will stop working.

Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years. — Vanced Official (@YTVanced) March 13, 2022

It Was Done Due To Legal Reasons

While it is almost certain that Google made this happen, even Vanced has confirmed that it has been done due to legal reasons. While it might sound evil for some users, it is something a lot of content creators are appreciating.

In another tweet, Vanced has confirmed that there is an alternative to YouTube Vanced, which is nothing but YouTube Premium. By paying monthly subscriptions, one can experience an ad-free experience on the YouTube Premium app, which also includes ad-free streaming on YouTube Music.

Why Did This Take This Long?

It is still unclear why Google didn't stop Vanced for a long time, especially considering the fact that it was an illegal app. Although there is no official confirmation on the same, it seems like Google wanted users to get used to the ad-free user experience, which will help them to convert these users to pay a premium in the future.

Although Vanced has confirmed that the app will continue to function for the next two years, Google/YouTube could bring in some changes that could put a full stop to YouTube Vanced. With this development, YouTube is likely to see an increase in the number of Premium subscribers for sure.

