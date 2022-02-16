Most Watched YouTube Video Baby Shark Gets Full Movie; Coming To OTT In India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Baby Shark is the most-watched YouTube video with billions of views. The catchy tune of the popular children's song went viral to become the most-watched YouTube in history. Now, the popular Baby Shark is getting a full-length film, which will come under the Paramount banner and will be released in 2023.

Baby Shark Creates YouTube History

Looking back, the Baby Shark became the first YouTube video to cross the 10 billion view mark last month. The popularity of the song has created several spin-offs. For one, there's the Baby Shark Big Show, which is primarily a TV show. Additionally, there was another hour-long video that was released previously.

The upcoming Baby Shark movie isn't the song's first foray into a cinematic experience. Previously, Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Space Adventure were released on Netflix. This movie spanned over an hour and is still available on Netflix, even if it had a limited theatrical release.

Baby Shark Movie: All You Need To Know

Presently, there isn't a lot of detail about the upcoming Baby Shark movie. So far, we know that it will come under the Paramount banner and will be co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company. One can expect several Baby Shark tunes and songs, most likely to become popular on YouTube.

Interestingly, Paramount has been expanding its production just as OTT platforms have been booming across the globe. Presently, Paramount Plus is limited to the American and European markets. However, previous reports said most of Paramount Plus' content will be available on Voot.

That said, it's unclear if the Baby Shark movie will have a theatrical release. If yes, it's unclear if it'll come to India as well. The rising boom of OTT platforms suggests the Baby Shark movie could arrive on one of these platforms, most likely on Voot Select for premium members.

Moreover, Baby Shark became popular via YouTube. One can also expect paid views for the upcoming movie. Since the movie is going to be released sometime in 2023, one can expect more Baby Shark songs to top YouTube charts as well as get stuck in your head!

