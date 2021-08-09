Get Free Voot Select Membership With These Reliance JioFiber Plans

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Reliance JioFiber, the company's broadband service comes in both prepaid and postpaid options. Both these plans offer attractive benefits for users. One of the benefits includes a free subscription to OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Kids, Discovery+ and others.

     

    We have already come across some plans from various telcos that will give you free subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. Now, we have come up with a list of Reliance JioFiber plans that will provide you free access to Voot Select. With this free subscription to Voot Select, you can watch movies and TV shows without spending any additional cost.

    Reliance JioFiber Plans Offering Voot Select Subscription

    Voot Select provides two subscription plans for users - the monthly plan of Rs. 99 and the yearly plan of Rs. 499. The monthly plan provides access to original content, over 45 live TV channels, and ad-free experience. The OTT platform provides users access to popular shows including early access to Big Boss 24 hours before the show, latest international shows, and more.

    Check out the JioFiber broadband plans offering free Voot Select subscription from here.

    These are the prepaid plans of JioFiber offering the bundled subscription to the OTT service.

    • JioFiber Rs 999 prepaid plan
    • JioFiber Rs 1499 prepaid plan
    • JioFiber Rs 2499 prepaid plan
    • JioFiber Rs 3999 prepaid plan
    • JioFiber Rs 8999 prepaid plan

    These are the postpaid plans of JioFiber offering the bundled subscription to the OTT service.

    • JioFiber Rs 5994 postpaid plan
    • JioFiber Rs 8994 postpaid plan
    • JioFiber Rs 14994 postpaid plan
    • JioFiber Rs 23994 postpaid plan
    • JioFiber Rs 50994 postpaid plan

    Once you recharge with any of the above-mentioned prepaid plans or opt for a postpaid plan offered by JioFiber, you need to go to Voot and key in your Jio number. Now, you will get an OTP to the registered Jio number. Authenticate the same and you will be able to use Voot Select for free. You will not be required to pay any additional cost to enjoy the benefits of this OTT service.

    Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 15:55 [IST]
    X