YouTube To Add New Way To Monetize Shorts; BrandConnect To Help With Brand Content News oi-Megha Rawat

YouTube has disclosed new opportunities for creators to make more money, expand their reach, and come up with fresh ideas for their channels. The firm says people enjoy watching short-form material, and it aims to provide better tools to help producers reach a wider audience. Of course, short-form video is a TikTok-inspired concept that works well on YouTube. Many video providers have set up a second Shorts channel to share bits of their most recent work.

Shorts To Get New Video Effects

YouTube is aiming to update Shorts with new video effects and editing capabilities. As a result, artists will be able to produce better short videos in the near future. It will also introduce the ability to create Shorts in order to respond to particular comments. This function appears to follow a similar pattern to Instagram's "Reels Visual Replies."

So, if a user leaves a remark on a reel you've shared, you can respond with a video. Instagram essentially allows you to add a comment sticker to a new reel, which you can then move around or even add a text message to it.

Additionally, YouTube just announced in a blog post that it will be adding new opportunities for artists to monetize Shorts in the near future. One of them will offer a mechanism to create branded content via BrandConnect.

Super Chat will be integrated into Shorts, as well as the opportunity to shop directly from a Short. Apart from shoppable videos and Live Shopping, the business said it is looking at new methods to include shopping into the YouTube experience.

"Gifted Memberships" Feature To Surface Soon

According to YouTube, many individuals are baffled as to what type of material is drawing the most attention. The platform wants to change this, so it'll be introducing new insights to the YouTube Studio app that will assist creators to understand how their content is being perceived. This will assist creators in coming up with new video ideas.

Additionally, the platform hopes to unveil a new feature this year that will allow artists to go live simultaneously, hence increasing participation. Regular users will soon notice a new feature on the platform called "Gifted memberships." To a small group of channels, this will provide the opportunity to purchase a channel subscription for another viewer in the Livestream. According to YouTube, the feature is currently being tested and will be released in subsequent months.

Meanwhile, YouTube will make it easier for consumers to use their phones to engage with the video they're watching on TV. People will be able to read or leave comments and share videos instantly from their smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India