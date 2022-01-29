Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 29, 2022: Win Rs. 40,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - January 29, 2022. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on January 29, 2022. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 40,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 29, 2022

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for January 29, 2022. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.

Question 1: World Heart Day is observed on 29th September. Complete the key message by the World Heart Federation in 2021- 'Use Heart to ____'.

Answer: Connect

Question 2: Who picked up the first hat-trick of the 2021 IPL season?

Answer: Harshal Patel

Question 3: Which is the latest cyclone to form in the month of September in the Bay of Bengal?

Answer: Cyclone Gulab

Question 4: This is a famous railway station located in which country?

Answer: Belgium

Question 5: Which Disney story is this flower significant to?

Answer: Beauty and the Beast

How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz

The Amazon Daily quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Daily quiz over here. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Amazon Daily Quiz. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

To participate in this contest, you should be above 18 years of age. If you are declared a winner, then you should produce any of the following documents including Voter ID, PAN Card, Indian Passport or Driving License. Also, you shouldn't be an Amazon employee or a family member or an affiliate.

