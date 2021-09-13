Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For September 13, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is back with another quiz contest for its users. This daily quiz provides attractive prizes in the form of gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance cash credited to the users' accounts. Notably, today, September 13, 2021, the daily quiz will offer Rs. 20,000 prize for two fortunate users.

The Amazon quiz today can be found under the Funzone section of the mobile app. As usual, this is an app-based quiz contest and you cannot find it from the website of the e-commerce portal.

Today's Amazon quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM under the daily quiz banner. You just have to open the Amazon app and search for the Funzone section to enter the quiz. Start answering the five questions correctly to be eligible to enter the lucky draw wherein you can get a chance to win the prize. Notably, two winners will be selected to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance each.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For September 13, 2021

As you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the daily quiz to be eligible to win the prize for September 13, 2021, here we have listed both the questions and answers for you to try your luck.

Question 1: Kangra painting, named after a former princely state which patronized the art, is associated with which present-day state in India?

Answer: Himachal Pradesh

Question 2: Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar ended up sharing Olympic gold in which men's track and field event?

Answer: High Jump

Question 3: Which spyware, developed by the Israeli firm NSO, has been used by governments around the world?

Answer: Pegasus

Question 4: The name of this object comes from a Greek word meaning what?

Answer: Long-haired

Question 5: He was nominated for which prize five times but never got it?

Answer: Nobel Prize

Do keep in mind that the quiz requires you to provide correct answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw. However, many participants might answer all questions correctly and only those who are picked up in the lucky draw will be declared winners. The two winners will receive their prize by September 13, 2021.

