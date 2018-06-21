Bitdefender Total Security-Multi-Device review: A trust worthy anti-virus software

Bitdefender is a Romanian cybersecurity and anti-virus software company has released a new anti-virus called 'Total Security-Multi-Device' all-in-one complete security shield. The company has launched this software at a price point of Rs 999 which can be used by 3 users and the software come with an expiry timeline of 1 year. We got the software to run it and see how it is different or better from other anti-virus software in the market.

The installation process of the 'Total Security-Multi-Device' seems to be very easy, so it doesn't matter even if you don't know how to install software on a PC. All you need to do is to go on the official website of Bitdefender and search for 'Total Security-Multi-Device' you will get an option to download the file but before that, you need to make the payment. Once the file is downloaded then you will receive a zip file which you have to unzip.

After all this you can easily install the software without any difficulty, you need to put the licensed Key when the software will ask you to put in. Once the software is installed you are all set to go.

After installing the Total Security-Multi-Device we have run a quick scan of our laptop. It took some 5 to 7 minutes roughly to scan all the drives and after that, it has shown the corrupted and affected file which has to be deleted. We run the cleaning process and after the cleaning, we have actually seen a performance increase in the laptop.

According to company 'Total Security-Multi-Device' is a Multi-layer ransomware protection to keep your files safe. It optimized speed and cross-platform performance along with that Bitdefender VPN protects Online presence.

Apart from the performance improvement, we have also noticed the time to time notification and suggestion from the software about the risk and the scan schedule. You can also schedule the scan for every day.

The software emphasises the key features of protection, privacy and performance. Bringing Complete Data protection, Bitdefender Total Security works against all threats - from viruses, worms and Trojans, to ransomware, zero-day exploits, rootkits and spyware. With its Advanced Threat defence, the unique behavioural detection technique, you could closely monitor active apps. The moment it detects anything suspicious, it takes instant action to prevent infections.

Most important the software also supports Webcam Protection, Anti-phishing, Anti-fraud and keeps the user's files safe with secured browsing. Furthermore, its Anti-Theft and Anti-loss tools make the device accessible from anywhere in the world.

The software runs on Autopilot so you need not have to keep on scanning your computer all the time. It runs the entire cybersecurity by itself with nothing to configure. With Bitdefender Photon, adapt to the hardware and software configuration of the system in order to save computing resources and improve speed and performance.

Moreover, the software protects the online presence by encrypting all Internet traffic that includes up to 200 MB daily encrypted traffic for Windows, Android devices.