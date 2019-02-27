Canon EOS RP: Compact full-frame mirrorless camera now available in India at Rs. 1,10,495 Features oi-Rohit Arora Canon EOS RP features a 26.2 MP Dual Pixel CMOS sensor and can record 4K videos at 24P. The body only price is Rs. 1,10, 495 and EOS RP kit (with RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens) will sell at Rs. 1,99,490

Within just weeks of its global launch, Canon's latest compact full-frame mirrorless camera has made its entry into the Indian market. The lightweight mirrorless camera has been launched at a price-point of Rs. 1,10,495 for body only. The price for EOS RP kit with RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens has been set to Rs. 1,99,490.

Canon EOS RP is the second addition to company's EOS R range of full frame interchangeable-lens mirrorless cameras. It features a respectable 26.2-megapixel Dual Pixel CMOS sensor in an extremely lightweight and compact body that weighs just 485 grams including the memory card. It is touted as the most accessible full-frame mirrorless camera and comes with features like 4K video recording, 0.05s focusing speed and EV-5 focusing capabilities. The mirrorless camera is built upon Canon's proprietary technology and is backed by DIGIC 8 image processor.

Here are the key specs of Canon EOS RP



Dimensions- Approx. 132.5 x 85.3 x 70.0mm

Weight- 485g

Image sensor- 26.2megapixels l full-frame CMOS sensor

Imaging processor DIGIC 8

ISO speed 100-40000 expandable to 50-102400

Continuous shooting speed Max 5fps (One Shot AF), 4fps (Servo AF)

Maximum video quality 4K 24p

AF 4779 available AF point positions- 143 AF area divisions for auto AF mode

Connectivity- Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Yes

DIsplay- LCD 7.62cm (approx. 1.04 million dots) Vari-angle touch panel

Battery LP-E17

Compact and lightweight design offers a very good grip

Canon EOS RP is indeed a design marvel. Canon has managed to integrate a full-frame sensor in a body which weighs just 485 grams. Featuring 'Dual Pixel CMOS AF', EOS RP feels extremely lightweight in hands unless you haven't strapped a big lens on the camera mount. And honestly, most of the RF lenses are going to make the camera feel a bit oversized due to such large diameter of the lens mount on a smaller body of EOS RP.

Nevertheless, it's a compromise that you have to make if you are in the market for the lightest full-frame mirrorless camera. Canon EOS RP has magnesium allow chassis and a well-defined body that will please shutterbugs. The buttons, dials, and ports are placed at correct spots. The grip is not the deepest but with such compact body on EOS RP; you will find a good hold while clicking pictures.

The camera features a Vari-angle touch-enabled LCD screen. You also get a customizable electronic viewfinder (EVF) that as per Canon provides 100% coverage and has 2.36million dots OLED display.

Lenses Support

The EOS RP can be coupled with RF mount adapter, allowing users full access to Canon's existing range of more than 70 EF and EF-S lenses. The company has also unveiled six RF lenses in India. These include-

RF-15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM- The ultra-wide zoom lens with a large f/2.8 widest aperture. This lens is particularly suitable for extreme wide-angle view in close tight situations, mostly for landscape photography. The lens has a focal length of 15mm to 35mm. It can be paired with Image Stabilizer to enhance results in low-light condition.

RF24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM- The L-series standard zoom lens comes with f/2.8 widest aperture. RF24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM is expected to be an all-rounder for various shooting situations and genres such as landscape, portraits, and weddings.

RF70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM- The telephoto zoom now comes equipped with the maximum aperture of f/2.8 and Image Stabilization, mostly suitable for sports, wedding, wildlife and even landscape.

RF85mm f/1.2L USM- The L-series medium telephoto prime lens, featuring stunning edge-to-edge resolution even at the maximum aperture of f/1.2, which expands shooting possibilities.

RF85mm f/1.2L USM DS- This is Canon's first lens to feature the Defocus Smoothing(DS) effect made possible by new coating technology. The technology is said to produce softer and smoother bokeh effect.

RF24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM- Last in the list is RF24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM, a compact and lightweight zoom lens with a wide 24mm to a high 240mm (10x zoom).

Connectivity Features



Canon EOS RP supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to make it possible to transfer images to a smart device or a computer. You can also perform network-related functions via Canon's Camera Connect app designed for mobile devices. Once enabled and paired, the automatic data transfer function can send photos to smartphone simultaneously while capturing photos.

We at GizBot also interacted with Mr. Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India. On being asked whether the new camera is pitched as a budget alternative to the pricey 6D Mark II, Mr. Udagawa replied that Canon EOS RP is designed to offer professional class photography experience at much lower price-point. It's primarily engineered for young photography enthusiasts with the focus of giving them the best possible tool to preserve their memories in high-resolution format that can be cherished forever.

Pricing and Availability



As mentioned, the EOS RP will be available in India at the price of Rs. 1,10,495.00 (inclusive of all taxes) for body only. The price for EOS RP kit (with RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens) is Rs. 1,99,490 (inclusive of all taxes). The sales for EOS RP Body and EOS RP Kit will start from 27th February 2019.