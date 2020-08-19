Just In
World Photography Day 2020: History Of Photography, Camera, And Why August 19?
World Photography Day on August 19 marks the worldwide celebration dedicated to the art, science, crafting, and history of photography. On this day, photographers share photos to inspire others to take up the art. However, we're often unaware of the history and purpose of this day.
History Of Photography And Camera
To understand the importance of World Photography Day, we need to go back in time to when cameras were invented. The first partially successful photograph of a camera image was captured around 1816 by Nicéphore Niépce. He built a small camera and captured a piece of paper coated with silver chloride, which darkened where it was exposed to light.
The camera here was a daguerreotype and the photographic process was developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre. Later in 1839, the French Academy of Sciences announced the process, and the French government passed on the invention as a gift to the world. The first durable color photograph was taken by Thomas Sutton in 1861.
Later, photographs became a medium of communication, especially to restore evidence and also to capture moments that became historical. Photographs and cameras are the reason why we say a picture is worth a thousand words.
Why Is August 19 Celebrated As World Photography Day?
The first digital photograph was captured in 1957, which is almost two decades before Kodak engineered and invented the first digital camera. This brings us to the World Photography Day and why it's celebrated. The day marks the first World Photo Day in 2010, which held the first global online gallery.
People worldwide have been celebrating World Photography Day ever since. Several themes and competitions are held on the same account. The day aims to inspire more people to take up the art and explore their creativity.
World Photography Day 2020
Today, smartphone photography has drastically changed how we capture moments. We have cameras that can capture in low light, wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lens, and effects like bokeh, studio, and more. World Photography Day is also a subtle reminder of how far technology has come and a reason to celebrate it.
