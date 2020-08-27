DJI OM 4 Gimbal With Magnetic Phone Clamp Launched: Should You Buy?

DJI OM 4 Gimbal Price, Availablity

The DJI OM 4 gimbal ships for $149 (around Rs. 11,100), which is about $30 costlier than its precursor. Presently, the new gimbal is available in the US and other select markets and might take a while to become widely available.

DJI OM 4 Gimbal Features

The DJI OM 4 gimbal comes with a slightly compact and lighter build than its predecessor. It is also equipped to carry heavier smartphones, up to 230g in weight. One of the best features of the OM 4 gimbal is the flexibility to attach a phone. You can either choose the magnetic clamp or use the small and compact magnetic ring holder to attach the back of your phone.

In both cases, users can snap attach the phone to the gimbal in a few seconds. The DJI OM 4 gimbal brings in unique modes like SpinShot that creates a barrel roll effect. There is also the usual slo-mo mode, 240-degree panorama, and also the time-lapse, hyper-lapse, and motion lapse for videos.

The DJI OM 4 gimbal also brings in the 3 x 3 panorama effect where nine photos are joined together to create a super-wide shot. There are a few features retained from the predecessor OSMO 3 like the three-axis stabilization. The battery capacity also remains the same at 2,450 mAh with claims of 15-hour battery life.

Additionally, the DJI has tweaked the software aspect on the OM 4 gimbal. Features like Active Track 3.0 claims of better tracking accuracy of subjects such as humans and pets. There is also the DynamicZoom that can automatically zoom in or out of the subject as you move in or out, respectively.

DJI OM 4 Gimbal: Should You Buy?

The new gimbal has a couple of new features that are quite handy. The magnetic phone clamp is one of the best additions on the new gimbal, which agrees to its pricing as well. Speaking of the price, it includes all the accessories like the grip tripod, magnetic phone clamp, and the ring holder - which makes it a worthy choice.