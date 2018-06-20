ENGLISH

Fujifilm launches X-A5 mirror-less camera in India at Rs 49,999

Fujifilm India has launched a new FUJIFILM X-A5 camera which comes with a retro and stylish design to recall the old 80's cameras.

    The camera market in India has suddenly started booming and just like Canon and Nikon the most famous Fujifilm has also ramped up the launches of the new segments of the camera. The company has launched a new FUJIFILM X-A5 camera which comes with a retro and stylish design to recall the old 80's cameras.

    Though the camera looks like a retro vintage camera it comes equipped with all the new technology which people are preferring nowadays. The camera offers a list of features which includes a 180-degree tilting rear LCD screen, an extended battery life, and the latest built-in Bluetooth technology.

    The latest addition of Fujifilm comes with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor along with phase detection autofocus system. The Fujifilm X-A5 comes with a newly developed image processing engine which is said to be 1.5 times faster than previous models. The camera also features collapsible FUJINON XC15-45mm, F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ, SR+ AUTO mode, color reproduction performance, and skin tone reproduction capability.

    The Fujifilm X-A5 comes with an IOS offering of 12800, this one is the first camera in the X-A Series model to feature phase detection pixels, which is basically developed for the X series high-end models. Moreover, the Intelligent Hybrid AF speed is twice as fast as previous models. The X-A5 features a High-Speed HD Video function,  the Multi-Focus Mode automatically synthesizes 4K quality images with changing the depth of field setting. Also, the 4K Burst function produces 4K image quality in 15 frames per second.

    The lens workes on the minimum distance of just 5cm which is ideal for clicking clear close-up shots. It also sports a large rear LED panel which can be rotated to 180 degrees. While the panel is rotated to its full extent the Rear Command Dial automatically switches to the Zoom and Shutter Release function.

    The X-45 comes with 11 variations of unique Film Simulation Modes, and also features 17 variations of Advanced Filters which also included the new Fog Remove and HDR Art. The camera offers an Exposure Compensation Dial from ±3EV to ±5EV to boost freedom in photographic expressions.

    Coming to the price of the Fujifilm X-A5, the camera will cost you Rs 49,999. It is made available on e-commerce site Amazon.in.

    Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
