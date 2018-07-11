Fujifilm X-T100 mirrorless camera with 24.2MP sensor comes to India, price starts at 47,999

Fujifilm has officially announced the launch of X-T100 mirrorless digital camera in the Indian market. It is the most recent addition to company's popular X Series range of mirrorless digital cameras in the entry-level segment. The X-T100 sports a 24.2 megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor, a hybrid autofocus system with 91 phase-detect points. The 23.5mm×15.7mm sensor utilizes Fujifilm's signature color reproduction technology to meet a broad range of photography requirements. The SLR-style mirrorless digital camera can be an alternative to X-T20 if you are ready to compromise on some features to save some cost.

The X-T100 features a sleek and retro design and comes fitted with a high magnification electronic viewfinder, a horizontal tilting rear LCD screen, and as per Fujifilm offers an extended battery life of up to 430 frames. The camera ships with NP-W126S Li-ion battery in the package. The 91-point Phase Detection Autofocus system in the entry-level X-T100 uses the same algorithm, which was originally designed for the flagship X Series models.

ALSO READ: Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Instant camera Review: Making photography fun again

As it goes with Fujifilm's products, the new camera also sports a sleek and retro design and has an anodized coated aluminum top cover. Fuji has always focussed on flexibility and the new camera also allows you to change various camera settings with one-step operation via the function dial and exposure compensation dial. The X-T100 will be available in three colors; Dark Silver, Black and Champagne Gold. The camera features advanced automatic scene recognition, three-way tilting touch screen, and the latest Bluetooth 1 technology for ease of use with other wireless devices.

The X-T100 weighs 448g and works on a 24.2 megapixel APS-C size sensor, which as per the company is 14 times bigger than the sensor inside a conventional smartphone. The camera is equipped with a phase detection autofocus system and a newly developed autofocus algorithm to offer faster and precise focusing.

The X-T100 comes with a variety of automatic functions for ease of use. In standard settings, the digital camera supports ISO levels- ISO200 to 12800 and goes up to ISO100/25600/51200 in extended output configuration. The X-T100 comes equipped with a 0.39-inch, 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder with approximately 100% coverage. The viewfinder has a magnification of 0.62x (with a 50mm 35mm-equivalent lens).

Talking about movie recording abilities, Fujifilm X-T100 is capable of continues 4K recording (3840x2160) up to approx. 30 minutes; however it only records at 15fps.There's also 1080p at up to 60fps and you can record a high-speed movie (1280x720 1.6x/2x/3.3x/4x) with continuous recording up to approx. 7 min. You would require UHS Speed Class 3 or higher for 4K movie recording. Furthermore, the evolved SR+ Auto Mode now combines subject and scene recognition.

ALSO READ: Fujifilm launches X-A5 mirror-less camera in India at Rs 49,999

The X-T100 is compatible with Fujifilm's well-received X mount lens lineup including the latest small and light electronic zoom lens, the XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ. As a result, the X-T100 can be used to cover any photographic subject and genre. The 26 lenses of Fujifilm's extensive lens lineup covers a vast focal length from 15mm to 1200mm (35mm format equivalent) including zoom and prime lenses.

The X-T100 offers 11 variations of Fujifilm's Film Simulation Modes and 17 variations of Advanced Filters, offering artistic flair or film-like color tones and expression.

The X-T100 is priced at Rs. 47,990 for the body only. You can buy X-T100 Kit XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ at Rs. 54,999 and can pay Rs. 70,999 for XT100 Dual Kit with XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ & XC50-230mmF4.5-6.7 OIS II.