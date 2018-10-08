Installing Microsoft's Windows 10 October update might delete your data

Windows has recently announced that it's rolling out the October 2018 update for the Windows 10. But soon after the announcement, the company has stopped the distribution process of the update to its users. The company has taken this step because it has been reported that the documents of the users are automatically deleted after the update. The company took the support forum to announce the news.

Microsoft is recommending the affected users to contact the company directly so that they can help you in retrieving the lost data. The company is also suggesting people who have downloaded the update manually should not install the update until the new media is available.

It has been reported that the Microsoft Edge browser and other apps are also not connecting with the internet. The company has also blocked the update on certain PCs because of Intel driver incompatibilities.

Currently, the company didn't know how many Windows 10 users are affected by the problem. Even though the number is not that large, its surprising to know that the issue was never figured out during the testing session.

The April 2018 Windows 10 update was already delayed due to the Blue Screen of Death issue. However, the issue was solved ahead of the release of the new update. It seems that the company has focused more on the previous issue and missed out this bug one.

According to Microsoft support page, We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809)* for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating."

The new update for Microsoft Windows 10 was scheduled to start rolling out on next Tuesday, but the company has decided to hold the rollout for a while to solve the issue. Let's see how much time a company will take to fix the problem and made the update available for everyone, without any technical glitch.