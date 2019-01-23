Samsung ISOCELL Slim 3T2 20 MP selfie sensor is announced: Tailor-made for Punch-Hole display

The Samsung Galaxy A8s is the first smartphone from Samsung with a punch-hole or an Infinity-O display. As more and more manufacturers are planning to launch smartphones with a punch-hole display, Samsung has come up with a selfie camera unit, the ISOCELL Slim 3T2, specially designed for smartphones with punch-hole or Infinity-O display.

ISOCELL Slim 3T2 features

The ISOCELL Slim 3T2 is the first camera sensor from the company, which is tailor-made for smartphones with a punch-hole display. The sensor offers 20 MP resolution with 0.8μm-pixel, providing improved color reproduction compared to a standard camera sensor. The overall sensor measures 1/3.4 inches ( 5.1-millimeters diagonally), making it one of the compact selfie camera sensors in the market.

The 20 million pixels with a pixel size of 0.8μm-pixel helps the sensor to capture more light and details to offer state of the art selfie with at most details and clarity. The sensor utilizes Samsung's ISOCELL Plus technology to provide improved color fidelity even with sub-micrometer-sized pixels.

Due to the smaller sensor size, this sensor can easily be implemented on smartphones with punch-hole or Infinity-O displays. The sensor utilizes Samsung Tetracell technology to merge four pixels into one (pixel binning), which will enhance the low-light photography by increasing the color filter array's light sensitivity to 1.6μm-pixel to create a 5 MP image.

The ISOCELL Slim 3T2 can also be used as a primary camera sensor. When the ISOCELL Slim 3T2 is used as a primary camera, it utilizes RGB color filter array instead of Tetracell technology. Due to the compact size, it reduces the size of the telephoto lens (with a dual camera setup), which helps OEMs to create a smartphone without a noticeable camera bump.

The mass production of the ISOCELL Slim 3T2 will commence in Q1 of 2019, and we can expect smartphones with the same sensor by Q2 of 2019. The upcoming Galaxy S10 series of smartphones could be the first set of devices to launch with the latest punch-hole display camera sensor.

Jinhyun Kwon, vice president of System LSI sensor marketing at Samsung Electronics said

The ISOCELL Slim 3T2 is our smallest and most versatile 20Mp image sensor that helps mobile device manufacturers bring differentiated consumer value not only in camera performance but also in features including hardware design. As the demand for advanced imaging capabilities in mobile devices continue to grow, we will keep pushing the limits in image sensor technologies for richer user experiences.