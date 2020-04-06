Just In
Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera PTZ, PTZ Pro Launched With 360-Degree FOV
Xiaomi has rolled out a couple of new IoT devices as part of its new AIoT product lineup. The two Mi security cameras were launched at the Mi Festival event in China, which also saw the launch of many other devices. The new cameras, namely Mi Smart Camera PTZ and PTZ Pro pack features like remote monitoring.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera Launch Price
Like most smart cameras, the Mi Smart Camera PTZ and the Mi Smart Camera PTZ Pro can be used remotely to monitor a home, allowing owners to see who comes in and goes out of the house. Xiaomi has priced the Mi Smart Camera PTZ at RMB 199, which is roughly around Rs. 2,150.
The Pro version comes with an RMB 249 price tag, approximately Rs. 2,700. Currently, both new cameras are available in China and are up for pre-orders. There is still no word of a global launch, but it's expected to be available in India and other markets in the coming weeks.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera Features
As the name suggests, the Mi Smart Camera PTZ Pro is designed with a couple of enhanced features, mainly with the design and the camera configuration. The Mi Smart Camera PTZ Pro comes with a 3MP camera, enabled with AI human detection. It offers a panorama sweep feature with a 360-degree field of view.
On the other hand, the Mi Smart Camera PTZ also offers a 3MP lens with an f/1.4 aperture. It can record in low light and captures video with full colors in 2K, which is helpful even in worse-case scenarios with HD recordings. The camera on the PTZ features a 6P lens and offers a similar 360-degree field of view, which can move to cover the corners of the house.
Coming to the differences, the Mi Smart Camera PTZ Pro offers more Bluetooth gateway functions and supports dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz + 5GHz). All in all, the two new cameras offer some new features, further strengthening Xiaomi's AIoT portfolio.
