Your Windows PC will be occupied by many files and folders. These files and folders are doing nothing but consuming space on your computer. What's more important is that you don’t even need all these files and folders. You can delete this stuff from your computer to make more space for other valuable data.
While you are cleaning your computer to create space, it is important for you to know which files are safe to be deleted. Here are 5 Windows files and folders to delete to save space without running into any trouble.
The Hibernation File
When you turn on the hibernation mode on your PC, the system saves all the work that you are doing on the hard drive and then switches off the computer. When you restart your computer, you can resume your work. The files that you end up saving when you hibernate your computer is saved in a hibernation file. To delete this file, open Command Prompt (Admin) and the type "powercfg.exe/hibernate off". It will then delete hiberfil.sys file.
The Temp Folder
The Temp folder contains the temporary Windows files. These files are important during the initial stage but later they lose their value. These files were used by the Windows once but now they no longer are needed. The Temp folder is located at C:WindowsTemp. You can select all the files at once by pressing ‘Ctrl+A' and then just press the Delete key. You might receive an error message for few files, ignore them and proceed.
The Recycle Bin
Whenever you delete any file or folder, Windows put this stuff in Recycle Bin. The data is stored in the Recycle Bin till you don't permanently delete them or restore them. It is important to permanently delete the files and folders stored in Recycle Bin to create space on your Windows. To delete all the files and folders, open Recycle Bin and click on ‘Empty Recycle Bin'.
The Windows.old Folder
When you update to a new Windows version, the system saves a copy of the old Windows files and folders in the Windows.old folder. You can use this folder in a case when the transferring of data didn't take place correctly from the older to the newer Windows versions or for rolling back to previous Windows version. The file is automatically deleted by the system after ten days. However, if you are in a dire need of space, you can do it manually even before the ten days time period.
Downloaded Program Files
This folder contains the files which were used by Internet Explorer's ActiveX controls and Java applets. These files are not of much use. These are no longer used, but in case if you still have this folder, feel free to delete it.