ATX vs Micro ATX vs Mini ATX motherboards: What's the difference?

Motherboards are the central circuits which bind together all the parts of a computer. It distributes its power across all circuits which acts as a conduit by which the innards work together. Motherboards come in all shapes and sizes, but there are three which are the most used for desktop PCs: ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX. But, it's not just about the size of the motherboard. Let's know the difference between the three motherboards.

ATX

The ATX format was developed in 1995 which is basically an enhanced AT model for a more stable circuit. The case here looks similar to its precursor. There are many noticeable upgrades that can be found on this newer model. The ports here are arranged to avoid overlaps. Other upgrade being the integration of the I/O ports along its edge. The new format also has increased a number of drive bays in contrast to AT cases.

Micro ATX



One of the newer formats developed after the ATX motherboard is the Micro ATX. It is basically the smaller sibling of the ATX. It was developed back in 1997 and is backward-compatible with the ATX by design. It still uses the same I/O panel and its mounting points are the ATX subsets. You can still use the micro ATX cases meant for ATX because they use similar chipsets.

The standard ATX usually has up to seven slots for either PCI or PCI-Express. On the other hand, the micro ATX can only be expanded up to four slots. To make up for the limited slots, various peripherals are integrated. This also cuts down the need for expansion.

Mini ITX



This format was developed in 2001 and has the smallest form factor out of the bunch. They were initially developed for PCs that don't use fans for cooling the system. It also help users looking to minimize the power consumption. The setup is also ideal for users looking for minimal noise while the PC is running.

Due to the compact design of the mini ITX, it can support only two RAM modules. This also means that users can load up to 32GB of memory, two 16GB kits. But this doesn't mean that the performance of the motherboard is compromised. It is well equipped to handle high-end applications and extensive games.

Form factor



ATX is biggest of the bunch measuring at 305 x 244mm. Next to follow is the Micro ATX which measures at 244 x 244mm. And, the smallest of them all is Mini ITX, measuring at 170 x 170mm.

When we talk about the size, it should only concern a user if their computer case is smaller than what is essential for a certain format. There's no issue if the case is too big for a motherboard since every case has a standardized layout to accommodate any motherboard.

Best used cases



If you are planning to build a gaming PC, a Micro ATX motherboard would be the best choice, considering the ATX is meant for high-end PCs. A Micro ATX has more than enough RAM slots and also supports dual-GPU setups while leaving some slots free for any additional PCIe expansion cards.

We wouldn't recommend a mini ITX unless your aim is to build a compact and portable gaming machine. But you'll also have to keep in mind the size of the graphics card as well.

If you are someone who has high-performance requirements, an ATX would fit the bill, but only if you plan on making full use of the extra PCIe slots, but Micro ATX is still best options. Mini ITX, however, is a less encouraging because of the limited RAM capacity. Also, there will be heating management factors that need to be considered if you plan on using a small case.

If your only use of a PC is to browse the Internet, multimedia, or occasional office work, the best solution would be the cheapest one. That being said, it is most likely to be a Micro ATX motherboard. In that case, users need to have a PC that would be small and inconspicuous, then a Mini ITX can be ideal.

Conclusion

As always, preferences and requirements differ from person to person. Honestly, none of these three mainstream motherboard formats can be the best choice for everyone. All of them serve different for a reason. They work well in favorable conditions and poorly otherwise.

Well, it won't be a tough task for you to choose the right motherboard based on the aforementioned details. It's imperative to know what each motherboard's strength and weaknesses are, so that you can gauge them and make the right choice.