Intel Core i7-7700 Vs i7-7700HQ Vs i7-7700K Why are they different

Intel has a huge line up of chipset to choose from, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, Core i9 and the Xenon, the desktop class CPUs, which offer top of the line processing power. Choosing a CPU by just looking at the model number might be a bit confusing at time. So, here is the comparison between the three processors, which have a similar model name. What are the differences between the Core i7-7700 Vs i7-7700HQ Vs i7-7700K chipsets? Let's find out.

The differences

On a broad spectrum, these three chipsets can be differentiated using the performance. The Intel Core i7-7700HQ < i7-7700 < i7-7700K. Which means the Core i7-7700K is the most powerful chipset of the lot and the Core i7-7700HQ is the least powerful chipset amongst the three and the i7-7700 stays in the middle of the table.

One more reason to choose the Core i7-7700K over the Core i7-7700 is the ease of overclocking the CPU. Both CPUs does support overclocking. However, the K moniker offers better thermal performances even after overclocking compared to the Core i7-7700. In terms of cache memory, the Intel Core i7-7700HQ offers a 6M of cache memory, whereas the Intel Core i7-7700 and the i7-7700K offers 8M of cache memory.

In terms of pricing, the Core i7-7700HQ is priced at $378 and the Core i7-7700 and the i7-7700K retail for $300 and $350, respectively. Though the Core i7-7700HQ is the least powered chipset on this lot, it costs more than the Core i7-7700 and the Core i7-7700K, because of the fact that, the Core i7-7700HQ is a processor which is meant for laptops and low-specced PCs, whereas the Core i7-7700 and the Core i7-7700HQ are desktop class CPUs, which offer more power and performance.

Conclusion

From the specifications and benchmark scores, it is evident that the Intel Core i7-7700 and the i7-7700K are the faster desktop-class CPUs. They require more power and more cooling and also offers higher performance in the single core and dual core performances. Whereas, the Core i7-7700HQ is a laptop processor, which consumes low power and also underperforms compared to the above-mentioned desktop processor. All three processors represent 7th Gen Intel technology. To conclude, if you are looking for a laptop with Intel processor, then go for the one with Intel Core i7-7700HQ. However, if you are building a PC, then go with the Intel i7-7700K instead of the Intel 7700, as the Intel i7-7700K offer more performance and in almost the same price range.