Top 5 budget processors to build your dream gaming rig

Intel Core i7-9700K

So the first name in the list is Intel Core i7-9700K which is currently available with a price of Rs 39,444 on Amazon India. If you are among the one who really cares about the best frame rates from your gaming PC while playing or streaming then this will be the best deal for you. Core i7-9700K is the latest processor from the company and this time the company has also upgraded the cores to physical 8-Core.

So there is no need to hyper-threading the cores. I have used the CPU personally for streaming and playing high-end games. During my use, I have never faced any issue with performance, or drop in frame rate. Even if you are not a gamer and want a perfect PC for production work like editing video, pictures, graphic and animation then this will be the best in the list for that too.

Intel Core i5-9400F

If you are gamer then you must know that Intel Core i5-9400F is the most recommendable CPU for gaming. Currently, the processor is up for grabs at Rs 13,325. This is the only CPU in the lineup of Intel which is not affected by the company ridiculous price hike.

This Core i5 processor is capable of getting paired with high-end RTX graphics card without worrying about any bottlenecking. Most of the gamers and developers recommend this CPU because of its performance and value for money factor.

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G APU

When it comes to budget gaming, then AMD is the first one which click us in the mind. The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G APU is one of the budget CPU which comes with all the gaming capabilities and currently it is available for sale at Rs 8,489.

The AMD process allows you to play event high-end gaming with putting a graphics card with the motherboard, because of its inbuilt graphics. The Vega 8 iGPU on the CPU is a very capable contender in the entry-level gaming space. Vega 8 graphics are equivalent in performance to a GT 1030.

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

If you are willing to invest somewhere around Rs 14,000 then AMD Ryzen 5 2400G will be the best among the entire lot. It comes with a built-in Radeon Vega RX 11 Graphics and 4 Cores/8 Threads unlocked. This is the best in the class processor of gaming, streaming, production work and a lot more.

Currently, I'm using this processor as my primary CPU for gaming and streaming videos on Youtube and other social media website. The frame rate is really impressive and I haven't noticed any lags or flaws in the performance. I have run high-end games like FIFA 19, Call of Duty Black Cops, PUBG PC and more without event attracting the motherboard with a graphics card. If you are planning to invest a good amount of money on a CPU then this can be your first preference. It also comes with overclocking support which was missing on the Ryzen 3 2200G.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is a good choice at Rs 16,599 if you want to invest a little more for a better processor. The performance of the CPU is outstanding when it comes to high-end gaming like Call of Duty, PUBG PC, Resident Evil 2, Far Cry 5 and more. It can easily tackle popular games like DOTA 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, CS: GO, or Rocket League without any graphis card. It arrives with 6 Cores/12 Threads UNLOCKED with 3.9 GHz Max Boost and includes Wraith Stealth Cooler. The AMD Ryzen 2600 suppors technologies like amd storemi technology, amd sensemi technology, amd ryzen master utility and amd ryzen vr-ready premium.



And if you find that you'd like to upgrade to a faster standalone GPU sometime later, you can do that too! And before I forget: the built-in graphics have full support for DirectX 12 and Vulkan.