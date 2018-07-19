Intel might soon launch a 9th Gen processor with a clock speed of 5.5 GHz

Recently Intel launched the limited edition Intel i7-8086K, which is the first Quad-core chipset from Intel with a clock speed of 5.0 GHz (on turbo boost). And now, the company is all for the launch of a new chipset, which can cross the 5.0 GHz clock-speed mark with a whopping 5.5 GHz clock speed.

The launch

The company is expected to announce the 9th Gen computer CPUs on the 1st of August, which is expected to feature groundbreaking technology to offer high-performance compared to the 8th Gen Intel processors.

Going by the recent trend from Intel, the company is expected to launch Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 processors with either a Quad-Core or Hexa-core setup (depending on the processor).

According to PC Builders Club, the company is expected to launch a new range of processors, which can go up to 5.5 GHz on overclocking. However, this source is not reliable and one should take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Here is a speculated list of 9th Gen Intel processors

Core i9-9900K: 8-cores and 16-threads

Core i7-9700K: 6-cores and 12-threads, clocked at 3.9GHz to 4.9GHz

Core i5-9600K: 6-cores and 6-threads, clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.5GHz

Core i5-9600: 6-cores, 6-threads, clocked at 3.1GHz to 4.5GHz

Core i5-9500: 6-cores, 6-threads, clocked at 3.0GHz to 4.3GHz

Core i5-9400: 6-cores, 6-threads, clocked at 2.9GHz to 4.1GHz

Core i5-9400T: 6-cores, 6-threads, clocked at 1.8GHz to 3.4GHz

Core i3-9100: 4-cores, 4-threads, clocked at 3.7GHz

Core i3-9000: 4-cores, 4-threads, clocked at 3.7GHz

With this series of processors, Intel will be competing directly with the 2nd Gen Ryzen chipsets from AMD. These Ryzen chipsets from AMD come with lower clock speed compared to the Intel counterpart. However, the 2nd Gen Ryzen chipsets can offer up to 32 cores and 64 hyper-threads, where the Intel tops at 8 cores and 16 hyper-threads.

Conclusion

With the 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors, Intel launched a 6 core Core-i9 Chipset, which is the most powerful processor from the company, which also powers the devices like the MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018) model and other sets of laptops and notebooks from Dell, HP, and Levono.

Considering the leaks and speculations about the 9th Gen Intel chipsets, the company is most likely to launch the most powerful CPUs in the history of Intel, which are going to break the boundaries set by the other brands. Considering the specs list, these processors could be the most expensive SoC from Intel.

