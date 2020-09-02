ENGLISH

    11th Gen Intel Core Processors With Xe Graphics Announced; Worth The Hype?

    By
    |

    Intel has officially unveiled the 11th Gen Intel Core series of processors for laptops under the Tiger Lake series. These processors are based on the 10nm process and come with a redefined metal stack that Intel calls as "secret tiger sauce"These processors are manufactured using a 10nm process with SuperFin technology and use a 60-poly pitch transistor to improve drive current. The company has also worked on already existing transistors to improve leakage, performance, and variation.

    11th Gen Intel Core Processors With Xe Graphics Announced

     

    Hence the 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processor will be able to decrease the voltage of operation. So, a laptop equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor can offer similar performance to a laptop with the 10th Gen Intel Core processor while consuming less power.

    The company also increased the MIM-CAP capabilities by more than four times that guarantees a rapid and solid power to deliver response for high CPU intensity workloads. Hence, when compared to the previous generation CPU, the 11th Gen Intel Core processor can offer up to 20 percent more performance with an identical TDP.

    Comes With Xe Graphics

    One of the most important aspects of the 11th Gen Intel Core processor is the integrated processor. The all-new Xe graphics on the Intel Core i7-1185G7 can outperform the integrated graphics on the AMD 4800U on tasks like image upscaling using Photoshop Elements. Similarly, the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor also outperforms AMD 4800U on video processing and exporting.

     

    When it comes to gaming, the Xe graphics can outperform AMD 4800U integrated graphics and the Nvidia MX350 discrete graphics.

    Modern Connectivity CoveredThe 11th Gen Intel processors also offer features like PCIe 4.0, WIFI 6, and Thunderbolt 4. Some of the laptops based on these processors can offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge along with support for fast charging. In total, the company has launched 9 new 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs with a peak TDP of 28W for five models and 15W for the remaining models.

    Processor NameGraphicsCores / ThreadsGraphics (EUs)CacheMemoryOperating RangeBase Freq (GHz)Max Single Core Turbo (GHz, up to)Max All Core Turbo (GHz, up to)Graphics Max Freq (GHz, up to)
    Intel Core i7-1185G7Intel Iris Xe4/89612MBDDR4-3200LPDDR4x-426612-28W34.84.31.35
    Intel Core i7-1165G7Intel Iris Xe4/89612MB

    DDR4-3200

    LPDDR4x-4266

    		12-28W2.84.74.11.3
    Intel Core i5-1135G7Intel Iris Xe4/8808MB

    DDR4-3200

    LPDDR4x-4266

    		12-28W2.44.23.81.3
    Intel Core i3-1125G4Intel UHD Graphics4/8488MB

    DDR4-3200

    LPDDR4x-3733

    		12-28W23.73.31.25
    Intel Core i3-1115G4Intel UHD Graphics2/4486MB

    DDR4-3200

    LPDDR4x-3733

    		12-28W34.14.11.35
    Intel Core i7-1160G7Intel Iris Xe4/89612MBLPDDR4x-42667-15W1.24.43.61.1
    Intel Core i5-1130G7Intel Iris Xe4/8808MBLPDDR4x-42667-15W1.143.41.1
    Intel Core i3-1120G4Intel UHD Graphics4/8488MBLPDDR4x-42667-15W1.13.531.1
    Intel Core i3-1110G4Intel UHD Graphics4/8486MBLPDDR4x-42667-15W1.83.93.91.1

