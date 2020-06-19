Just In
- 19 min ago Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC Launched
-
- 1 hr ago Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC Set To Go For Live On June 20 Via Flipkart
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Is Now Net Debt-Free; How Did It Manage Eight Months Ahead Of Target?
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale 2020: Best Offers on Redmi K20, iPhone XS, Motorola Razr And Other Sm
Don't Miss
- Movies Sidharth Shukla On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death & Nepotism In Bollywood
- Sports When MS Dhoni left Michael Hussey red-faced: 'Thanks coach! I will bat my way'
- News Fake: Govt has not ordered the restriction of these Chinese apps
- Lifestyle World Refugee Day 2020: Here Are Some Facts That You May Need To Know
- Automobiles Mahindra Tractor Sales Increase By Two Percent In May: 24,017 Units Sold
- Finance LIC IPO: Finance Ministry Invites Bids For Transaction Advisors
- Education UK Post-Study Work Visa Rights Safe For Indian Students Amid COVID-19
- Travel 6 Reasons Why You Must Visit Karnataka This Monsoon!
3rd Gen Intel Xeon Processors And 3D NAND SSDs Announced: What’s New?
Intel has officially unveiled a new generation of enterprise processors -- the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors. These chipsets use artificial intelligence and are the first series of mainstream server processors to support bfloat16.
These processors are capable of AI inference and training more widely deployable on general-purpose CPUs for applications that include image classification, recommendation engines, speech recognition, and language modelling.
The new 3rd Gen Intel Scalable processors will be capable of supporting bfloat16 using Intel DL Boost technology. Bfloat16 is a compact numeric format that uses half the bits as today’s FP32 format but achieves comparable model accuracy with minimal software changes required. These CPUs will be available in Intel's four and eight-socket processor offering, capable of offering an average estimated gain of 1.9 times on popular workloads3 and up to 2.2 times more VMs4 compared with five-year-old four-socket platform equivalents.
AI and analytics are set to drive and create new opportunities in a broad range of industries, including finance, healthcare, industrial, telecom, and transportation. According to a report from IDC, by 2021 75 percent of commercial enterprise apps will use AI. The report also suggests that by 2025, a quarter of all the data generated will be created in real-time and this will create 95 percent volume growth in IoT products.
The company also showcased an upcoming technology called the Intel AI-optimized FPGA (Intel Stratix 10 NX FPGAs) with AI optimizations, capable of offering high-bandwidth, low-latency AI acceleration. These are flexible FPGAs, where customers can customize, reconfigure, and scale the AI-acceleration depending on the requirement.
Along with the new processors, the company also announced the new Intel Optane persistent memory with up to 4.5TB of storage per stick, capable of handling databases, dense virtualization, analytics, and high-powered computing.
Lastly, the company also announced the new Intel 3D NAND SSDs called the Intel SSD D7-P5500 and P5600. These storage units use Intel’s latest triple-level cell (TLC) 3D NAND technology along with a low-latency PCIe controller, making them efficient yet secure.
-
74,999
-
49,790
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
21,999
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542