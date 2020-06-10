Intel Hybrid CPU Series Announced With Integrated DRAM And 4G LTE Support News oi-Vivek

Intel has launched a new series of integrated processors for compact laptops, foldable devices, and dual-screen devices called Intel Hybrid Processors with the code name Lakefield. These chipsets use Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology to stack up various components on one another to create a compact solution.

The company claims that this hybrid architecture will enable them to offer Intel Core level performance and full Windows 10 support in a much compact form factor when compared to a regular notebook.

A device with an Intel Hybrid processor will consume less power when the device is in standby mode. When compared to an Intel Y series processor, a hybrid processor will consume up to 91 percent less power when the device will be in idle.

Processor #Cores Base Clock Speed Max Single Core Turbo Max All Core Turbo Cache Graphics Graphics Max Freq Memory Intel Core i3-L13G4 5 0.8GHz 2.8GHz 1.3GHz 4MB Intel UHD (48EU) 500MHz LPDDR4X-4267 Intel Core i5-L16G7 5 1.4GHz 3.0GHz 1.8GHz 4MB Intel UHD (64EU) 500MHz LPDDR4X-4267

Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5

As of now, the Intel Hybrid processor is available in two SKUs -- the Intel Core i3-L13G4 and the Intel Core i5-L16G7. These processors will be based on 10nm Sunny Cove core, capable of supporting both 32- and 64-bit Windows applications.

With Foveros 3D packaging technology, the company has managed to reduce the overall size of the product to 12x12x1 mm and will be similar to a dime. On top of the CPU and GPU, the SoC also includes DRAM (4GB or 8GB) based on LPDDR4x technology.

The first layer is used for PoP memory, then comes the 10nm compute die with both CPU and GPU. The I/O parts are then stacked on a 22nm die and the fourth layer contains integrated DRAM. The company is using 50-micron connection pads between two layers.

This combination on the Intel Core i5-L16G7 will offer up to 24 percent better performance when compared to the Intel Core i7-8500Y processor with 12 percent faster single thread integer compute-intensive application performance.

Both Intel Hybrid SKUs come with the integrated Intel UHD Gen11 GPU with 64 EUs (execution units) on the Intel Core i5-L16G7 and 48 EUs on the Intel Core i3-L13G4 with a peak clock speed of 500MHz on both processors.

Upcoming products with Intel Hybrid SoC

The Samsung Galaxy Book S will be the first notebook to launch with the Intel Hybrid processor in July 2020 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will be the first foldable laptop based on this platform and will be available from the second half of 2020.

Concept laptops such as foldable devices might not be able to pack in a big battery similar to a full-sized laptop. Scenarios like these where the Intel Hybrid SoC can shine with lower TDP along with uncompromised performance.

A regular Intel CPU will have higher TDP and components like DRAM will also consume extra power, whereas the Intel Hybrid processor will reduce the power consumption, offering improved battery life without hampering the performance.

When compared to a regular Intel Core processor, the Hybrid one does not support hyperthreading and comes with a lower base and boost clock speed, so a computer with this processor might not be able to perform highly demanding tasks such as rendering or video editing.

As of now, there is a lot of demand for thin and light laptops with good battery life and a laptop based on the Intel Hybrid processor will be able to achieve the same with ease. However, the first generation of folding laptops even with the Lakefield processor will be a bit expensive for sure.

