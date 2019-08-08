Samsung Galaxy Book S With 23 Hours Battery Life Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in Brooklyn, the company unveiled the next-generation Galaxy Note devices. Besides the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+, Samsung also took the wraps off the new Galaxy Book S. It is touted to be a gaming-changing mobile computing device meant for those who want more on the go.

Unlike traditional laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book S is lightweight and slim. It has set a new benchmark for laptops with its user-friendly experience. Notably, it is a result of the partnership between Samsung and Microsoft.

Samsung Galaxy Book S features a premium anodized aluminum frame at the top and base. It is strengthened by the anodization process at its exterior. With 10-point multi-touch, you can zoom and scroll with a touch of a finger. The Snapdragon 8cx platform delivers 40% greater CPU performance and 80% better graphics performance than the Galaxy Book 2.

Samsung Galaxy Book S Features

Samsung Galaxy Book S comes with a 13.3-inch FHD TFT display with 16:9 aspect ratio. It measures 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 mm in dimensions and weighs around 0.96kg. Under its hood, the laptop uses an octa-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chipset based on the 7nm process. It is clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage space along with a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional memory.

There is a HD 720p webcam on the Galaxy Book S. It has a long-lasting 42W battery that can last for a whopping 23 hours on a single charge. There is a nano SIM card slot on this Samsung laptop with LTE Cat.18 support and Bluetooth 5.0. This laptop has a USB Type-C port and you can use the same charger as that of the Galaxy Note10 series to charge it. It comes with Windows 10 Home/Pro, Windows Hello sign-in with fingerprint, Dolby Atmos and AKG stereo speakers.

You can enjoy a new mobile computing experience offering unparalleled mobility with Windows 10. Microsoft's Your Phone app connects the Galaxy Note10 with Galaxy Book S. You can access the recent photos, notifications and apps from the app. It is also possible to answer calls and reply to texts directly from the laptop. Moreover, there is Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage on the Galaxy Book S to simplify and secure backups.

Samsung Galaxy Book S Price And Sale Date

Samsung Galaxy Book S has been unveiled in two colors - Mercury Gray and Earthy Gold. It is priced at $999 (approx. Rs. 71,000). The sale will debut in September in select markets. As of now, there is no word regarding the Indian availability of this device.

