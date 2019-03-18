ENGLISH

    Samsung launches DRAM tfor next-generation smartphones

    The 12GB mobile DRAM, can maximize the potential of devices that feature more than five cameras and ever-increasing display sizes as well as artificial intelligence and 5G capabilities.

    By
    |

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the launch of 12GB LPDDR4X mobile DRAM- the industry's first 12-gigabyte (GB) low-power double data rate 4X (LPDDR4X) package - optimized for the upcoming premium smartphones.

    Samsung launches DRAM for next-generation smartphones

     

    The DRAM will enable smartphone users to take full advantage of all the features in next-generation smartphones.

    "With mass production of the new LPDDR4X, Samsung is now providing a comprehensive lineup of advanced memory to power the new era of smartphones, from 12GB mobile DRAM to 512GB eUFS 3.0 storage," said Sewon Chun, executive vice president of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

    Chun said, "Moreover, with the LPDDR4X, we're strengthening our position as the premium mobile memory maker best positioned to accommodate rapidly growing demand from global smartphone manufacturers."

    The 12GB mobile DRAM, can maximize the potential of devices that feature more than five cameras and ever-increasing display sizes as well as artificial intelligence and 5G capabilities. For smartphone users, the 12GB DRAM enables more fluid multitasking and faster searches as they navigate through a myriad of apps on ultra-large high-resolution screens. Also, the 1.1-millimeter thickness allows for even sleeker smartphone designs.

    The 12GB capacity was achieved by combining six 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR4X chips based on the second-generation 10nm-class (1y-nm) process into a single package, providing more space for the smartphone battery.

    In addition, by using the company's 1y-nm technology, the new 12GB mobile memory delivers a data transfer rate of 34.1GB per second while minimizing the increase in power consumption inevitably caused by a boost in DRAM capacity.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
