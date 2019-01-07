Acer debuts all-new Swift 7 with compact Design and more

Acer announced its thin and light Swift 7 (SF714-52T) with a new premium chassis that liberates the display. It comes with an ultra-narrow bezel with 14-inch Swift 7 and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Windows 10, the weight of the laptop is very less which makes it easier for travelling professionals who carry a notebook through the day.

"The Acer Swift 7 strikes a balance between art and technology, and in doing so pushes ultra-portable PC design to new territories," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "With a striking screen-to-body ratio of an incredible 92 percent, Acer customers can stay more productive with a compact, thinner and lighter notebook that feels 'barely there' while carrying it around through the day and during business travel.

The redesigned Swift 7 fits the latest tech into a chassis that is significantly smaller than its predecessor. It has a four-side narrow bezel design with bezels measuring just 2.57 mm. The notebook is just 317.9 mm W x 191.5 mm D (12.51 W x 7.53 D inches). It weighs only 890 grams which are less than even 1KG.

The device sports a 14-inch Full HD touch display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and IPS technology which is responsible for smooth touch interactions. It features a 100% sRGB/72% NTSC color gamut and 300 nits of brightness. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Swift 7 is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8500Y processor to deliver top-notch performance. It is backed by up to 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage, and with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, customers can multitask smoothly. The company claims that the Swift 7 is capable of delivering up to 10 hours of battery life with a single charge.

On the connectivity part, it offers two USB Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 3 for high bandwidth speeds up to 40 Gbps. It also includes USB 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, the Acer Swift 7 is reliable and super-fast with Intel Wireless-AC delivering Wi-Fi 5 capable of Gigabit speed. It also features 2x2 MU-MIMO technology, Bluetooth 5.0.

The new Swift 7 features a push-to-open camera for web chats and video recording that can be kept closed to prevent unintended camera usage and to protect privacy. The camera has a 55-degree angle of view.

The Acer Swift 7 (SF714-52T) with a touch display will be available with 8GB or 16GB of LDDR3 RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD PCIe storage. The new Swift 7 will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,699 in EMEA in April, starting at €1,799; and in April in China, starting at ¥14,999.