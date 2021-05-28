Acer Global Press Conference 2021 Next@Acer Major Announcements

Upgraded Acer Predator Orion And Predator Nitro Gaming Desktops

Acer has upgraded the gaming desktops with the latest 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU and RTX 3000 series of graphics cards. The Acer Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) now comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with up to 64GB RAM.

This desktop gaming PC uses a 92x92 mm custom-engineered FrostBladeTM fan to keep the system cool with four RGB LEDs to give it a character. When it comes to connectivity, the Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) comes with Intel Killer E2600 that supports Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO functions to offer high-speed wireless internet connectivity with low latency.

The Acer Nitro 50 comes with an 11th Gen Intel (N50-120) or Ryzen 5000 (N50-620) series CPU, where the top-tier model can be configured with up to 11th Gen Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU. The graphics are handled by the RTX 3060 Ti with up to 64GB video memory and dual PCIe NMVe slots.

As per the pricing and availability, the Acer Predator Orion 3000 starts at $1,199 and will be available from October. Similarly, the Acer Nitro 50 comes with a starting price of $949 and will be available by June.

Three New Acer Predator HDR Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced three new gaming monitors, the Predator CG437K S, Predator X38 S, and Predator X28, with 43-inch, 37-inch, and 28-inch screens, respectively. The Predator CG437K S is an NVIDIA G-Sync certified 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. It also has a USB-B port, with support for a USB hub, and comes with a 1 ms VRB response time and VESA DisplayHDR 1000.

The Acer Predator X38 S is a UWQHD+ (3840x1600) monitor with 98 percent DCI-P3 coverage along with VESA DisplayHDR 600 and NVIDIA G-Sync certification. Lastly, the Acer Predator X28 is a UHD gaming monitor with a 155Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and 1 ms G-to-G response time.

The Predator Predator CG437K is priced at $1,799.99 and will be available from October. Similarly, the Predator X38 S, and the Predator X28 are priced at $199.99 and $1,299.99, respectively, and will be available from August 2021.

Acer TravelMate P6 Series

The Acer TravelMate P6 is now available in two variants, the Acer TravelMate P6 and the Acer TravelMate Spin P6 with a starting price of $1,299.99. These are the thin-and-light laptops made for travelers, which offer an 11th Gen Intel vPro certified processor and 32GB RAM. As the name suggests, the Travelmate Spin P6 is a convertible laptop with a touch screen display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Both laptops offer enhanced security features, such as fingerprint reader and IR webcam, Windows 10 Pro OS, and an integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip along with Intel Active Management Technology from the Intel vPro.

Acer ConceptD Series

Acer has also launched new laptops for professions under the ConceptD. The brand unveiled the ConceptD 3 Ezel, ConceptD 3, Concept D5, Concept D 7 Ezel, Concept D 7, and Concept D 7 Pro. These laptops can be configured with up to 16-inch Pantone validated resolution display and are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H series processors, coupled with RTX 3000 series professional laptops GPUs.

The price starts at 1,299 Euros for the ConceptD 3, and it goes up to $2,499 for the ConceptD 7 Ezel, and some of these models will be available starting from August.

Acer SwiftX

Acer has launched another mainstream laptop, the Acer Swift X, which is also a thin-and-light laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 3000 series GPUs. This laptop offers a 14-inch display with 100 percent sRGB coverage and has a thin-and-light body that just weighs 1.3KG.

The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G​), powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD based storage comes with a starting price of $899.99 and will be available from October 2021 in select markets.

New Predator Triton and Helios Series Gaming Notebooks

Acer Predator Helios and the Triton are the latest high-end gaming laptop from the company, powered by the 11th Gen H series Intel CPU and RTX 3000 series GPUs. The Predator Triton 500 SE now comes with up to 240Hz refresh rate. Despite this specs sheet, the Predator Triton 500 SE claims to offer up to 12 hours of battery life with regular usage.

The Predator Helios 500 comes with up to a 4K resolution display or with a 1080p resolution with up to 360Hz refresh rate. Both laptops do offer, Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 for fast wired and wireless connectivity.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE starts at (PT516-51s) $1,749.99 and will be available from July, while the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) costs $2,499.99 and will also gon on sale from June. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of these devices in India, and are likely to launch by the end of 2021.