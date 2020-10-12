Next@Acer Connected Together 2020 Event Slated For October 21st: What To Expect? News oi-Vivek

Acer is all set to showcase its next-range of products on October 21st. The company will unveil the next set of laptops and computers based on the latest technology at it's next@Acer Connected Together 2020 Event.

As of now, the company has not revealed the range of products that it is planning to launch. However, considering the current trend in the PC business, here is what we can expect from the upcoming online event from Acer.

Thin And Light Business And Gaming Laptops

Acer is likely to launch thin and light business laptops, powered by either the AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs and the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs with the improved Intel Xe graphics that outperforms the Intel Iris Plus GPU. These laptops will offer a thin and compact design with better performance and battery life when compared to the current generation laptops.

Considering the "Connected Together" branding, these machines are also expected to offer superior connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6, 4G, and 5G networking capabilities. As work from home is being the new norm, these laptops are also expected to offer better security features, giving more privacy-centric features as well.

When it comes to gaming, we can expect to see a new line of devices under the Predator moniker with the latest CPUs and GPUs from brands like Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. These laptops are likely to be equipped with a 4K display or a 1080p display with a higher refresh rate. These laptops will also have features like high-speed networking capability with a big battery to offer longer battery life.

The online-only event scheduled to happen on October 21st at 6:30 PM and will live stream on YouTube, and other social media platforms. Given there is a huge demand for laptops and computers, Acer might price these devices aggressively to tackle the competition.

