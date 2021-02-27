AMD Radeon RX 6700 Likely To Launch On Mark 3: RTX 3060 Alternative? News oi-Vivek

AMD has been never this aggressive when it comes to graphics cards, where the brand has launched Radeon 6000 series GPUs based on RDNA 2 architecture that goes head-to-head with the RTX 300 series of GPUs. It looks like the company is all set to add yet-another high-performance GPU to the RX 6000 series of graphics cards.

The RTX 3060 from NVIDIA with 12GB video memory looks like a potent budget graphics card, at least on the paper. The upcoming speculated Radeon RX 6700 is likely to go head-to-head against the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti and is likely to be priced around Rs. 30,000 in India.

The company has shared a short product video, where, it has showcased the actual graphics card, which looks similar to the RX 6800 but with a dual-fan design, which makes it a much compact graphics card, hence, it is likely to be the AMD Radeon RX 6700 or the RX 6700XT.

As of now, there is very minimal information about the upcoming mid-range GPU from AMD. However, given the leaks, it is likely to be targeted towards 1080p and 1440p gaming, and this could also be the most affordable GPU from AMD with support for real-time ray tracing.

The teaser also confirms that the next AMD GPU will have four output ports with at least two DisplayPorts and two HDMI ports, supporting the latest standards. This GPU should be capable of handling modern AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 without any issue.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Launch Event

The event is scheduled to happen on March 3rd, at 11 am ET or 9:30 PM IST, and it is likely to be a pre-recorded event, just like the two previous AMD events. The event will be streamed on major social media platforms and YouTube.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

