AMD Radeon VII launched in India for Rs 54,990: World's first 7nm GPU

AMD has finally launched its flagship GPU, the AMD Radeon VII in India. The AMD Radeon VII is also the first consumer-centric GPU in the world based on 7nm manufacturing architecture.

The AMD Radeon VII was initially introduced at CES 2019 for a starting price of $699 (Rs 49,751). The GPU is now officially available in India for Rs 54,000. Here is everything you need to know about the AMD Radeon VII GPU.

Availability

The AMD Radeon VII will be available via offline and online stores in the next few days. To encourage customers, AMD is offering free games (The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5), for those who buy the Radeon VII graphics card via an official channel.

Competition

At the time of launch at CES 2019, AMD clearly mentioned that the Radeon VII would be competing against the Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, which retails in India for Rs 69,900, where the Radeon VII is at least 15 thousand cheaper than the Nvidia's offering. Unlike the RTX 2080, the AMD Radeon VII does not support real-time ray tracing. However, it has double the amount of V-RAM compared to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, which comes with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, whereas the AMD Radeon VII comes with 16 GB HBM2 video memory.

AMD Radeon VII specifications

Compute Units - 60

Base Frequency - Up to 1400 MHz

Boost Frequency - Up to 1750 MHz

Peak Frequency - Up to 1800 MHz

Peak Texture Fill-Rate - Up to 432.24 GT/s

Peak Half Precision Compute Performance - 27.7 TFLOPs

Peak Single Precision Compute Performance - 13.8 TFLOPs

Peak Double Precision Compute Performance - 3.46 TFLOPs

Stream Processors - 3840

Peak Pixel Fill-Rate - Up to 115.26 GP/s

Transistor Count - 13.2 B

Typical Board Power (Desktop) - 300 W

PSU Recommendation - 750 W

Memory Speed (Effective) - 4 Gbps

Memory Type (GPU) - HBM2

Max Memory Size - 16 GB

Memory Interface - 4096-bit

Max. Memory Bandwidth - 1024 GB/s

DisplayPort - 1.4 HDR

HDMI - 4K60 Support