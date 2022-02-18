AMD Ryzen 6000 Processors, ROG Zephyrus Officially Launched; Price, Specs To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

AMD's Ryzen 6000 line of processors has officially made its global premiere with the pre-ordering of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022. The new chipset aims to make laptops that are thinner, lighter, and more power-efficient than ever before. For the first time on mobile processors, it includes AMD's rDNA 2 graphics architecture as well as Zen 3 Plus architecture.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Chipset Features

With the new chips, AMD claims significant performance improvements. The Ryzen 6000 series was initially announced at CES 2022 as the successor to the Ryzen 5000 series of laptop processors. It asserted at the time that the new processors could give 1.3 times faster processing and a 2x boost in laptop gaming efficiency. All of this with a battery life of up to 24 hours.

Under the "H" and "U" lineups, the Ryzen 6000 series includes 13 different types of mobile chipsets. The H series is for high-end laptops designed for gamers and designers, while the U series is for slim, light laptops. The Ryzen 9 6900HS is used in the new Zephyrus G14, which is right behind the two flagship chipsets in the series, the Ryzen 9 6980HS and 6980HX.

The processors include AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture, which has already been seen on the finest gaming consoles such as the Xbox One X and PlayStation 5. AMD claims that the Ryzen 6000 series will deliver up to twice the graphics performance of the Ryzen 5000 series.

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Chipset's Integrated Graphics

Hardware enhanced raytracing, variable-rate shading, up to 128MB of AMD Infinity Cache, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution are among the other capabilities. As a result, gamers will be able to play certain titles at up to 4K 60 fps on their laptops.

Aside from that, the new chips offer lightning-quick clock rates across the board. The flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX processor has been reported with the highest boosted clock speed of up to 5.0GHz, making it the "fastest Ryzen product" yet. Recently, AMD provided several benchmarks for its processors and their integrated graphics. In each comparison, the chipsets were judged to be superior to the market competitors.

The Ryzen 6000 family of processors is expected to power gaming laptops from major OEMs shortly, and the Zephyrus G14 is just the beginning of their market presence. Laptops using Ryzen 6000 processors are expected to hit foreign markets in the next weeks from companies including Asus, Alienware, Acer, Lenovo, Razer, and others.

