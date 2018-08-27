ENGLISH

AMD Unveils Radeon Pro V340 Dual-GPU Graphics Card with 32 GB memory

AMD Radeon Pro V340 has a TDP of 300W

    Nvidia recently announced the all-new RTX series of graphics cards at Gamescom 2018 with all new GDDR6 memory and Turing architecture. And now, AMD has also announced a new 'server-class' Radeon Pro V340, which is a dual GPU solution, aimed at the enterprise or server market.

    Price and availability

    The AMD Radeon Pro V340 will be available from Q4 of 2018. As of now, there is no information on the actual price of the GPU.

    The AMD Radeon Pro V430 is a dual-GPU setup, based on AMD Vega architecture. The Radeon Pro V430 comes with 32GB of Error Correcting Code High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) to offer professional level error-correction. The GPU comes with a dual-slot design, where two AMD Vega GPUs are combined to using AMD MxGPU Technology. This makes the AMD Pro V430, the first GPU with hardware level visualisation solution.

    GM of Radeon Pro at AMD, Ogi Brkic, said

    As the flagship of our new RadeonTM Pro V-series product line, the RadeonTM Pro V340 graphics card employs advanced security features and helps to cost-effectively deliver and accelerate modern visualization workloads from the data centre.

    According to the brand, the AMD Pro GPU can offer up to 33% better performance compared to the Nvidia Telsa V40 solution. This GPU is mainly designed for data centre visualization, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and highly resource-intensive rendering and other data-intensive tasks. The GPU also comes with an added line of security to encrypt the storage using integrated Encode Engine. This feature will enable the ability to compress independent video streams in multiple formats.

    MODEL

    AMD Radeon Pro V340

    EXTERNAL POWER CONNECTORS

    2x8 pin PCIe Power Connectors

    PLATFORM

    Server

    GPU ARCHITECTURE

    Vega

    LITHOGRAPHY

    14nm FinFET

    STREAM PROCESSORS

    7168

    COMPUTE UNITS

    112

    MAX MEMORY SIZE

    32GB

    MEMORY TYPE (GPU)

    HBM2

    MEMORY BANDWIDTH

    512 GB/s

    MEMORY ECC SUPPORT

    Yes

    FORM FACTOR

    PCIe Add-in Card

    BUS TYPE

    PCIe 3.0 x16

    TDP

    300W

    BOARD WIDTH

    Double Slot

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
