Apple Introduces Pro Display XDR With 32-Inch Retina 6K Resolution – Costliest Display Ever

Apple at its WWDC 2019 event made a lot of announcements which also includes the latest Mac Pro 2019. The high-end PC from Apple comes with a lot of new technologies, hardware and graphics. Apart from the Mac Pro, the company has also launched its Apple Pro Display XDR which comes with a starting price of $4,999 (Rs. 3,46,220 approx). The highlights of the display are its 32-inch 6K LCD screen, which will leave you flabbergasted.

Apple Pro Display XDR Key Features

The newly launched Apple Pro Display comes sports a 32-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 6016 x 3384 pixels and 218 PPI. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 16:9 with oxide TFT technology, and 1000 nits sustained.

It also sports P3 wide color gamut, 10-bit depth for 1.073 billion colors. Design wise the display looks very impressive with an edge to edge display held by a 9 mm border. The 2D backlighting system makes use of 576 full arrays of local dimming zones.

Displays are very much effective because of their viewing angle. When multiple people work on a single project on a single screen it's very difficult for everyone to see the same color output. It solves this problem Apple uses industry-leading polarizer technology, which helps Pro Display XDR to achieve a superwide viewing angle that maintains exceptional color and contrast.

On the connectivity part, the Apple Pro Display XDR offers One USB-C port, 3x USB-C (USB 2) ports for charging or syncing. Apart from all this, the display can be rotated as per users requirement. It gives you the ability to move between landscape and portrait whenever you want.