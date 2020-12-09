Apple Silicon M2 With Up To 32 Cores Expected To Power Future Macs News oi-Vivek

It looks like Apple is developing multiple ARM CPUs for laptops and desktops. The Apple Silicon M1 is the first ARM laptop CPU from the company, which outperformed the competition. On top of that, the company is also said to be working on the Apple Silicon M1X for the high-end MacBooks.

Now, a new report suggests that Apple is also working on the Apple Silicon M2, which is expected to power the upcoming iMacs and the Mac Pros.

The Apple Silicon M2 is expected to come with an improved CPU and GPU architecture. It is said that the Apple Silicon M2 might have as many as 16 or 32 GPU cores when compared to 7/8 GPU cores on Apple Silicon M1.

With this, the company will be able to offer computers with high-performance graphics cards, capable of outperforming some of the best GPUs from brands like NVIDIA and AMD.

Coming to the CPU side, the Apple Silicon M2 is expected to have as many as 32 CPU cores, when compared to the eight-core CPU on the Apple Silicon M1. With this configuration, Apple will be able to offer best-in-class CPU and GPU performance without worrying about battery life.

Not just that, Apple might also launch multiple SKUs of Apple Silicon M2, and use them on various products. Ex: a regular MacBook Pro might have 16 CPU cores with eight high-performance and eight efficient cores, whereas a 16-inch Macbook Pro might have the same Apple Silicon M2 with 12 high-performance cores and four efficiency cores.

All the future Macs will be powered by the Apple Silicon, which gives the company more control over the design and performance of these machines. The Apple MacBook Air with eight CPU cores and 7 GPU cores is the most affordable Apple Silicon powered MacBook that one can buy in India, and it costs less than Rs. 1,00,000.

