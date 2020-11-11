Apple Announces MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Apple Mini Powered By New M1 Processor

Apple M1 Chip Introduced

The new Apple M1 chip features an octa-core CPU, which Apple claims to be the best performing chip available. Plus, Apple notes the M1 chip can deliver 2x the performance when compared to other processors, and also includes enhanced graphics performance. More importantly, the M1 chip makes devices energy-efficient, allowing systems to run up to 15 hours of wireless web and more, 18 hours of video playback on a single charge, and more. Apple has launched three new devices featuring the M1 chip, which are detailed here.

Apple MacBook Air Launched

One of the first devices to feature the Apple M1 chip is the revamped MacBook Air. The new Apple MacBook Air with the octa-core M1 chip claims to offer 3x faster performance as compared to the best-selling Windows laptop in its class. The new MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch retina display, and up to 16GB of memory, and 2TB of storage, and also includes support for Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, and Touch ID.

One of the most unique aspects is the ‘silent' performance of the MacBook Air as Apple has no fans as a cooling system. The new laptop will feature the improved macOS 11 Big Sur, which Apple notes to be specially designed for the new series running on M1.

Apple MacBook Pro Features

Another Apple product with the M1 chip is the MacBook Pro that was announced at the Apple One More Thing event. The 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro claims to offer 2.8x faster performance and 5x improved graphics when compared to the previous generation. With the M1 chip - which Apple claims to be the world's faster CPU core - the new MacBook Pro debuts with the macOS 11 Big Sur.

One of the significant changes on both the Air and Pro laptops is the battery performance. Apple is now offering up to an average of 10 hours more than the previous generations. While the MacBook Air skips the active cooling fan system, the Pro laptop still retains it.

Apple Mac Mini Announced

Lastly, Apple also launched the Mac Mini running on the newly launched M1 processor. The new Mac Mini claims to be 60 percent more energy-efficient, offer 3x fast CPU, and 6x faster graphics. The Apple M1 chip on the Mac Mini also supports a 6K external display and includes options of 16GB RAM, Thunderbolt, USB 4, and so on.