Asus ROG Swift 360Hz And Swift PG32UQX Showcased At CES 2020

Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) is known for its wide range of gaming accessories and products. At CES 2020, the company has made several announcements among which Asus also introduced its latest ROG gaming monitors with high-end features. The company is calling them - the ROG Swift 360Hz and ROG Swift PG32UQX. Both the gaming monitors are said to be up for grabs later this year. Currently, the company refuses to pull the wraps from the pricing.

The ROG Swift 360Hz flaunts a 24.5-inch display with Nvidia G-Sync support. It offers an amazing frame rate of 360Hz. While the ROG Swift PG32UQX offers a 32-inch display with same Nvidia G-Sync support, it delivers a refresh rate of 144Hz. Asus claims that the ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor is capable of delivering 50 percent more frames per second compared to other traditional monitors with 240Hz.

On the other hand, the ROG Swift PG32UQX features a 32-inch display with 4K resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that it uses Mini-LED backlighting technology which is capable of delivering 1,400 nits of brightness, the screen carries a refresh rate of 144Hz with 52 zones of local dimming feature.

Design-wise both the gaming monitors looks premium and we will not be surprised if Asus is going to launch it with a very stiff price point.

Thoughts About Asus ROG Swift 360Hz And ROG Swift PG32UQX

It seems that the company has made these monitors for a competitive esports, and especially for the users who are crazy about gaming. However, to be honest we think that a 360Hz refresh rate monitor is not a good idea because users will get the benefits of it only while playing games which render at 360 frames per second.

We can't ignore the fact that all the games available right now are not running at 360 fps. Games like Battlefield franchise are the one with framerate caps are the one who reaches such high frame rates. This might be a good option for players who take part in competitive CS: GO or OverWatch where every edge is important for the players.

