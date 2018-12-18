CES 2019: Nvidia GeForce Mx250 graphics spotted in HP laptop

It seems Nvidia is preparing for more than RTC graphics for laptops at CES 2019. It has been reported that MX250 graphics have appeared in an HP laptop listing. This means Nvidia is planning for something big this time for the laptop segment.

The rumored HP Zahn 66 Pro 14G2 Notebook PC is listed with a Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB of GDDR5 memory. The information was first shared on Twitter by a user named Momomo.

It's still not disclosed that this new mobile graphics processor or GPU is built on the new Turning architecture - the RTX series - or on Pascal, on which the current MX150 is built upon. According to VideoCardz, "first traces of TU107 and TU108 graphics processor have already been found".

However, there is no further information available on MX250 graphics. But there is some specs related information available for the laptop that will come with the updated GPU. It has been reported that the laptop will be equipped with 8th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with a 14-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels. It will sport a storage of up to 512GB SSD or 1TB hard drive along with up to 32GB of memory.

Let's see what companies are planning for this upcoming CES 2019. As we all know we are not too far from the event, which means more information, leaks and rumours are on their way. Stay tuned with us and we will get you all the latest gaming and PC related news.