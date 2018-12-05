Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review: 4K gaming made easy and affordable

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founder's Edition specifications

Architecture: Turing

RTX-OPS: 45T

Giga Rays/s: 6

CUDA Cores: 2304

Frame Buffer: 8GB GDDR6

Memory speed: 14 Gbps

Clock speed (boost): 1710 MHz

Clock speed (base): 1410 MHz

Memory Interface: 256 bit

Microsoft DirectX: 12 API with feature level 12_1

Open GL: 4.5

Bus support: PCIe 3.0 slot

Maximum Display resolution: 7680x4320@60Hz

I/O: 2xDisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C, DVI-DL

HDCP: 2.2

TDP: 185W via 8 Pin connector

Salient features of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

Real Time Ray Tracing

AI Enhanced Graphics

Dual-axial 13-blade fans coupled with a new vapor chamber

Nvidia NVLINK support

System specifications

Our custom PC build consists of a 7th Gen Core i7-7700 Quad-core CPU with eight hyper-threads with a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz with 16 GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM 128 GB SSD and 1 GB hard disc with 7500 rpm.

We used a 55-inch IPS LED smart television with native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160p) with 60Hz refresh rate. The GPU was connected to the monitor using an HDMI cable.

Design

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 FE comes with a new design with an improved cooling system. The RTX 2070 FE is one of the first GPU from Nvidia with Dual-axial 13-blade fans coupled with a new vapor chamber cooling system, which will improve the overall thermal performance of the GPU compared to a GPU with single fan solution.

Compared to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, the RTX 2070 has a smaller footprint with improved overall performance. The overall design of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 is in line with the more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and the Nvidia RTX Titan (T-Rex).

Even with respect to I/O, the RTX 2070 FE has all the ports that one can expect from a modern GPU with two full sized Display Port (1.4), single HDMI port, DVI-DL port, and an USB type C port.

Overall, the RTX 2070 has a refreshing new design, which does help the device to offer optimal performance compared to the Nvidia GTX 10 series of GPUs. Having lower TDP @185W is also a great move with respect to compatibility with the old power-source (recommended to use a power source with 550W output).

If you are a motherboard that supports a GTX 10 series GPU, then the device does support Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 as well.

Performance

We ran some of the most demanding games and synthetic benchmarks on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 FE to get an idea about the real-life capabilities of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. Here are the complete details on the benchmarking performance of the RTX 2070.

Unigine Heaven (DirectX 11)

We ran the Unigine Heaven GPU benchmark tool with various resolutions with maximum settings. Here are the benchmark results of the RTX 2070 FE.

Strange Brigade

Strange Brigade is the latest graphics intensive game (DirectX 12). On 1080p resolution, the RTX 2070 offered an average FPS of 155, and on 2K and 4K we noticed an average frame rate of 107fps, and 56fps, respectively.

The Strange Brigade is definitely playable on 1080p, 2K, and 4K resolution. However, if you have a high-frame-rate monitor (more than 60Hz), then playing the game at 1440p or 1080p will result in smoother gameplay.

GTA V

GTA V is a bit of an old game compared to the Strange Brigade, but a very demanding title. We noted an average frame rate of 162fps in 1080p and 79fps in 4K resolution.

Crysis 3

Crysis 3 is again an old first-person-shooter game, which is graphics intensive with action-packed scenes. At 4K resolution, we got an average frame rate of 67, and at 1080p resolution, the GPU can offer an average frame rate of 192.

NFS Payback

NFS Payback is a racing game, which has intense scenes and cars. We noted an average FPS of 54fps on 4K, 82fps on 2K, and 103fps on 1080p. NFS Payback is definitely playable on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU even at 4K resolution.

CS Go

CS Go (Counter-Strike) is a game that we have been playing from the last few years. We noted an impressive 200fps at 1080p, 180fps at 2K, and 130fps at 4K resolution.

Verdict

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 FE is a future-ready GPU from Nvidia with state of the art design and an impeccable performance even at high-resolution. We did not have any issue while running any of the games mentioned above. In fact, we were impressed with the 4K gaming performance of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 FE.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 FE is not just an ordinary GPU, the RTX 2070 is one of the most affordable GPU, which is capable of ray tracing. Nvidia claims that the RTX 2070 can offer an average frame rate of 60fps with medium settings. However, we are yet to test the ray-tracing capability of the RTX 2070 GPU.

Keeping aside the DXR ray tracing performance, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 is a great GPU, especially considering the performance of the GTX 10 series of GPUs. In fact, the RTX 2070 can offer similar performance as of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080.

If you already own a GTX 1080 or the 1080 Ti, then the RTX 2070 might not be the right upgrade, as the performance of the RTX 2070 is similar to the GTX 1080. However, if you own a GTX 1060 or a 1070 GPU, the RTX 2070 could be a nice upgrade, which can offer 4K gaming without any tussle.