CES 2020: Asus Unveils ROG Strix GA15, ROG Strix GT15, ROG Strix GA35, ROG Strix GT35 Gaming Desktop News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the ongoing CES 2020 tech show, Asus took the wraps off four new gaming desktops under the ROG brand. The lineup includes the affordable ROG Strix GA15 and ROG Strix GT15 duo and the ee-sports ready ROG Strix GT35 and ROG Strix GA35 duo.

The GA models are powered by AMD processors and the GT models use Intel processors. As of now, the company has not revealed the pricing of these new gaming desktops but it has confirmed that these run Windows 10 Pro out-of-the-box.

Asus RoG Strix GA15, ROG Strix GT15 Details

Touted to be powerful desktops, the Asus ROG Strix GA15 and ROG Strix GT15 are gaming PCs with a compact form factor. These offer air cooling and are said to feature a separate cooling zone for both power supply and storage. With a customizable RGB lighting on the CPU cabinet, the Aura Sync support is standard and there is an EMI-shielded glass to show off the innards.

Asus has not revealed much about the upcoming Intel Core 10th Gen processor that will be used by the ROG Strix GT15 but it has revealed that the AMD Ryzen 7 3600X along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU will be used by the ROG Strix GA15's entry-level variant. The high-end variant will use AMD Ryzen 7 3800X along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 8GB GPU.

Both the Strix GA15 and GT15 will have 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 2TB HDD storage, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. There will be support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi and other standard aspects.

Asus RoG Strix GA35, ROG Strix GT35 Details

The ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 are e-sports ready gaming desktops that come with inbuilt liquid cooling for the CPU. And, the two hot-swap drive bays are accessible behind a spring loader door positioned on the chassis. This lets players to quickly load their profiles and games into the tournament machines.

Asus claims that there is a durable carrying handle that is strong enough to bear the sustained force of up to 30kgf. When it comes to the internal specs, the ROG Strix GT15 will use Intel processors and the ROG GA35 will AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and NVIDIA GeForce GTX2060 6GB graphics for the entry-level variant and AMD Ryzen 7 3950X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics for the high-end model.

The other common specs that the ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 share include 64GB of RAM, up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage and up to 2TB HDD storage.

Best Mobiles in India