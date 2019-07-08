AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs. 7,190 News oi-Vivek

After almost a month of an official announcement, AMD has officially launched the all-new AMD Ryzen 3000 series of CPUs in India. In the announcement, the company has launched all the latest CPUs based on 7nm manufacturing architecture, which offers better efficiency compared to the chipsets based on 12nm architecture.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Chipsets Price And Features

Ryzen 9 3900x Features And Price

The Ryzen 9 3900x is the most expensive CPU that the company is currently offering in India, which is a 12 core chipset with 24 threads, which retails in India for Rs. 35,990 (+ 18% tax). The Ryzen 9 3900x CPU offers a maximum boost speed of 4.6 GHz and a standard clock speed of 3.6 GHz. The CPU has 64 MB of L3 cache and comes with a TDP of 105W. This CPU can be used with a motherboard that has an AM4 socket.

Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X Features And Price

The Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X are 8 core CPUs with 16 hyper-threads, which retails in India for Rs. 28,490 and Rs. 24,990, respectively. The Ryzen 7 3800X offers a boost clock speed of 4.5 GHz, and the Ryzen 7 3700X runs at 4.5 GHz boost clock speed. With respect to TDP, the AMD Ryzen 3800x comes with 105W rated TDP, and the AMD Ryzen 3700x has a rated TDP of 65W.

Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600 Features And Price

The Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600 are some of the most affordable multi-core processors available in India. Starting with the Ryzen 5 3600X, it offers a maximum clock speed of 4.4 GHz with a rated TDP of 95W and retails in India for Rs. 17,690 (excluding taxes). The Ryzen 5 3600 is a much affordable chipset, which offers a boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz and has a TDP of 65W, and comes with a retail price of Rs. 14,490 (+ 18% taxes).

Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G APU Features And Price

The Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G APUs are the most affordable APUs of the lot, which comes with a dedicated GPU integrated into the same socket for casual gaming. The Ryzen 5 3400G offers a maximum clock speed of 4.2 GHz and retails in India for Rs. 10,990, and the Ryzen 3 3200G comes with a 4.0 GHz clock speed with a retail price of Rs. 7,190.

Our Opinion On the AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs

Looking and the pricing and the specifications offered by the AMD Ryzen CPUs, it looks like AMD is going to go head to head with Intel. In fact, most of the Intel equivalent chipsets from AMD costs less than the Intel's pricing. These chipsets offer better value for money and stay tuned to GizBot to know more about these CPUs in the near future.

